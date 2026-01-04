spot_img
Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding on the sidelines during College Football Playoff game against the Tulane Green Wave
Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding on the sidelines during College Football Playoff game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. | Taylor Graham-HottyToddy Images

Ole Miss lands fourth defensive commitment with ex-Florida CB

BY Taylor Hodges

No. 6 Ole Miss has a pretty good defense this season, but next year’s defense is starting to look even better.

The Rebels received three commitments from players in the transfer portal on Saturday and Sunday brought another.

Former Florida cornerback Sharif Denson has committed to Ole Miss, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

This past season, Denson recorded 95 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, 6.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Denson’s commitment gives Ole Miss two of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the transfer portal. He was Florida’s primary nickelback and allowed 18 catches on 22 targets, but he was just as effective at stopping the run. Expect him to hold a similar role with the Rebels.

Ole Miss will likely add even more defenders from the transfer portal. Safeties Khalil Barnes (Clemson) and Edwin Joseph (Florida State) are scheduled to visit Oxford, as are DB Jordan Castell (Florida.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

  • CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)
  • LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)
  • EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)
  • CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

Outgoing Rebels

  • QB Austin Simmons
  • RB Domonique Thomas

