Ole Miss lands fourth defensive commitment with ex-Florida CB

No. 6 Ole Miss has a pretty good defense this season, but next year’s defense is starting to look even better.

The Rebels received three commitments from players in the transfer portal on Saturday and Sunday brought another.

Former Florida cornerback Sharif Denson has committed to Ole Miss, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Florida transfer DB Sharif Denson has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sports He totaled 95 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, & 1 FF in his time with the Gatorshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/dEsSruWHC5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

This past season, Denson recorded 95 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, 6.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Denson’s commitment gives Ole Miss two of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the transfer portal. He was Florida’s primary nickelback and allowed 18 catches on 22 targets, but he was just as effective at stopping the run. Expect him to hold a similar role with the Rebels.

Ole Miss will likely add even more defenders from the transfer portal. Safeties Khalil Barnes (Clemson) and Edwin Joseph (Florida State) are scheduled to visit Oxford, as are DB Jordan Castell (Florida.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

Outgoing Rebels