Chambliss reportedly reaches conditional deal to stay at Ole Miss

The wait continues for Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss.

On Sunday, the Rebels’ quarterback confirmed that a decision about his waiver for another year of eligibility had not been made. That leaves his future unclear while other quarterbacks are signing new multi-million dollar NIL deals at new schools.

As pointed out last week, the NCAA’s delay in rendering a decision might leave Chambliss without a chair when the music stops and impact his ability to earn market value NIL deals.

Turns out, Chambliss already has his chair in this game of musical chairs reserved.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Chambliss has agreed to a new deal to return to Ole Miss next season, if his waiver is granted. Dellenger adds that the agreement sets up potential legal action if the waiver is not granted because “millions of dollars are now on the line.”

QB Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss contingent on him having his eligibility waiver request granted, sources tell @YahooSports. School officials are hoping this week for a resolution to the waiver seeking a 6th year. His dad told us that he’s "confident." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 5, 2026

Dellenger’s track record is established well enough that there’s no reason to doubt this report, which is huge.

Plus, Rebels’ coach Pete Golding posted the Trinidad & Tobago flag on his social media account which is a sign of some good news regarding Chambliss. It appears this is that good news.

Huge win for Ole Miss

It’s a big win for Ole Miss. Chambliss has been one of college football’s best stories this season, going from winning a Division II national title to leading an SEC team into the CFP semifinals.

He’s also been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Chambliss is just as dangerous running the ball, gaining 520 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Chambliss would be one of, it not the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal if he entered it.

There were concerns about Chambliss possibly following Lane Kiffin to LSU when he left the Rebels. That now appears unlikely. The Tigers are in the market for a quarterback and was in the running for former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the top rated quarterback in the portal. But Sorsby committed to Texas Tech on Sunday.

There are others LSU is targeting, but Chambliss won’t be one of them.