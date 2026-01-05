What No. 6 Ole Miss players said about No. 10 Miami

No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami are set to meet in a College Football Playoff semifinal game in four days. It’s the quickest turnaround for a game for the Rebels in more than a month and comes at very busy time for programs across the country.

Ole Miss is one of four teams still preparing to play meaningful games while the transfer portal is wide open. It’s a juggling act, for sure, but the Rebels are preparing for the Hurricanes like every other opponent.

On Sunday, the Ole Miss players held their weekly press conferences and all five discussed their upcoming opponent. Here’s what they said about the Hurricanes.

QB Trinidad Chambliss

“They got dudes. Their front seven their defensive line. They got dudes up front and they do a lot of a lot of stunts and just bring pressure. They’re very physical, high motor defense and I know that coach Cristobal will get those guys ready.”

“We’re just focused on Miami and putting our best foot forward for them. I would just say, you know helping your offensive line out. We know that they’re very physical up front and they can get to the quarterback very quickly. So, just having a timer in my head of when I’m getting rid of the ball and getting back to my check down and then making the decision to scramble and get vertical. Then also just step up in pocket and then just knowing when to scramble and when not to. But yeah, they’re very physical front and we just have to be ready for them.”

WR Harrison Wallace III

“They’re like one of the top three defenses in the country. They’re going to bring a lot of pressure. They got two great guys coming off the D-line, and then they have a great back end, so it’s going to be a great challenge. Looking forward to going out there and working.”

LB TJ Dottery

“Being physical. Whatever the same in terms of the running game plan from last week being physical dominating the line of scrimmage and having great tackling. Kind of wanted to put them in a Georgia-ish in terms of dominating the run game. Depending on their run game and having a standout guy receiver that they like to get the ball to on perimeter. Especially having one single receiver that they they show not favoritism to, but tend to throw him the ball more than others.”

“So I feel like that’s where they’re similar. Try to get (Carson Beck) off, get him out the pocket. He’s a great quarterback when he stands in a pocket and they have a great o-line and being able to stand in a pocket and make those throws so try to get him off his rhythm get him out of pocket and try to make him extend plays either with a running or scramble make him make throws on the run.”

DT Will Echoles

“They got they got a great offense man. They got a big offensive line, you know Carson Beck was at Georgia last year. They got a explosive freshman. He’s real real good and we’re going to be in a tough battle again.”

RB Kewan Lacy

“I feel like it’s going to be a physical game like all our games are so we just got to come out there ready to be physical and dominate at the line of scrimmage. Just come out there with the right mentality and focus on what we need to focus on.”