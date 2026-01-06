Ole Miss stays loose, sharp ahead of Miami in Fiesta Bowl semifinal

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has spent most of this season proving it can handle big moments. Now the Rebels are leaning into one.

Before the bags get loaded and the charter heads west, Ole Miss plans a public send-off Tuesday around noon in Oxford, Miss.

It’s a chance for fans to wave goodbye before the Rebels head to Glendale, Ariz., for the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Miami. It will be part pep rally, part road trip ritual, and part reminder that this isn’t just another bowl game.

This one lands squarely in the “biggest in program history” file. Again.

And somehow, the Rebels have found a way to treat it like just another week of football — with a little more noise, a little more smiling, and maybe a few extra people asking for autographs.

Golding wants sharp, not stiff

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding doesn’t want tight shoulders or tight grips on the football. He wants clean execution.

“We’ve talked a lot about details,” Golding said. “Protection calls, route depth, tempo — that stuff matters when you’re playing a defense like Miami.”

That tone has carried through practice. The Rebels have worked fast, cleaned up communication and focused on staying disciplined against a Miami defense that thrives on pressure and speed.

Golding’s message has been simple: do your job, don’t overthink it, and don’t let the moment turn a football game into a circus.

This group’s been here before. They just haven’t packed quite this many suitcases.

Chambliss sets the mood

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss doesn’t sound like someone feeling the weight of history.

“All we want to do is win, play football and have fun with our brothers,” Chambliss said. “Ever since fall camp, this was the goal.”

Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns in the quarterfinal win over Georgia, carving up one of the nation’s top defenses with patience and precision.

The performance didn’t change who he is. It just added another chapter.

The Rebels don’t need him to be a superhero. They just need him to be steady, accurate and calm when Miami starts throwing pressure from every angle.

So far, he’s been all three.

Lacy keeps the balance

Ole Miss doesn’t pretend it’s a one-man offense, and Kewan Lacy is a big reason why.

Lacy rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia, giving the Rebels the balance they needed to keep the Bulldogs guessing.

He’s been a steady presence all season, willing to take four yards when that’s what the defense gives him.

“When the line’s doing its job, everything opens up,” Lacy said. “I’m just trying to hit it and keep us moving.”

That approach matters against Miami, which thrives on chaos. Staying on schedule, avoiding negative plays and keeping the chains moving is part of the plan.

No tricks required.

Wallace delivers when it counts

If Ole Miss needs a play, Harrison Wallace III has been more than willing to volunteer.

Wallace hauled in nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown against Georgia, turning contested throws into drive-saving gains.

His physicality on the perimeter has helped the Rebels extend possessions and control tempo.

“We know it’s physical football now,” Wallace said. “That’s what this time of year is about.”

Miami’s secondary is fast and aggressive, which puts a premium on route discipline and finishing catches through contact. Wallace has shown he’s comfortable living in that space.

It’s not flashy work. It’s effective work.

A loose group headed west

There’s an easy confidence around this Ole Miss team. You can hear it in interviews. You can see it at practice. You can feel it building toward Tuesday’s send-off in Oxford.

The Rebels understand what’s at stake, but they’re not acting like they’re carrying it alone. That’s the benefit of a season built on shared moments and shared responsibility.

Golding said the goal is to keep preparation normal, even when everything else feels bigger.

“We’ve been in big games all year,” he said. “This is another one.”

Another one — just with more fans, more cameras and a little more history on the line.

Key takeaways