What does EA CFB 26 think will happen in Fiesta Bowl?

The Fiesta Bowl didn’t need a real kickoff to deliver the kind of drama College Football Playoff fans crave.

In our EA Sports College Football 26 simulation of the CFP semifinal matchup between Ole Miss and Miami, the desert stage produced everything you’d expect from a game with a national championship berth on the line:

Momentum swings? Check.

Clutch moments. Check.

Defensive stands. Check.

An exciting finish. Big check.

Sixty minutes (20 in video game minutes) weren’t enough to decide it. Neither team blinked. Neither side backed down.

What unfolded instead was the kind of back-and-forth thriller that felt destined for an all-time great ending, with both programs trading haymakers as the stakes grew heavier with every snap.

When regulation ended, the scoreboard was still locked, sending the simulated Fiesta Bowl into OT.

And that’s where things get interesting. See what happens in the video below.