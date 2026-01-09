Everything Ole Miss players said after CFP semifinal loss

No. 10 Miami put an end to a historic season for No. 6 Ole Miss with a 31-27, last-minute College Football Playoff semifinal win on Thursday.

Afterwards Ole Miss coach Pete Golding was joined by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and linebacker TJ Dottery at the post-game press conference. You can read what Golding said here.

Here’s what Chambliss and Dottery said:

Dottery on CFP experience…

“It’s definitely a blessing. When I came here in 2023, you could see the program moving in the right direction. I just wanted to do whatever I could to help keep it going that way. The fans, the team — man, I love them all. God has been so good to me and this team. It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else — coaches, players, or staff. Hopefully I get to do it again next year.”

Dottery on thoughts as final seconds ticked away…

“Definitely a disappointing feeling. Knowing you had opportunities to make plays and didn’t take advantage of them — that’s hard. I was thinking about plays we could have made to put ourselves in a better position to win. I was also thinking about my brothers. There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes — film, the weight room, everything. This team sacrificed a lot to get here. The season was bumpy at times, but we stayed focused. It’s been truly special.”

Chambliss on fan support…

“It’s truly special. Ole Miss fans are incredibly dedicated, and the Oxford community is special. We’re all in this together, and we wouldn’t be here without them. Their support means everything to us. I’m truly grateful, and I just give thanks to God.”

Dottery on fan support…

“I’ll add to that — Rebel Nation showing up like that means everything. They deserve it. I give the fans my all. I love them. God bless them.”

Chambliss on Kewan Lacy…

“That’s my brother for life. He’s a special person — not just a great player, but a great human being. People love being around him. For us to have the season we had together is unbelievable. We can’t do it without T.J., the offensive line, the coaches — everyone. Seeing Kewan do what he does is special. He’s probably the best running back I’ve ever played with.”

Chambliss on lessons from the season…

“I wouldn’t say it taught me something I didn’t already know, but it brought a lot to light — about myself and about our team. We’re hardwired to face adversity and keep the main thing the main thing. Having faith, a great support system, and people who truly care about you makes anything possible. I’ve learned a lot this year, built great relationships, and I’m truly grateful for that.”

Dottery on defense being on the field for 88 plays…

“Just (trying to) keep everyone poised. We had opportunities to get off the field on third down and put them in longer situations, but even when things didn’t go our way — penalties, missed tackles — it was about keeping composure and staying together.”