Ole Miss hosting pair of QBs after Chambliss’ waiver denied

The NCAA denied Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver request on Friday, leaving Ole Miss with a big question at the game’s most important position.

Chambliss and Ole Miss may choose to fight the NCAA over the denial, but that path isn’t guaranteed to work. So, the Rebels have to start planning for life without Chambliss in 2026.

Freshman AJ Maddox would be next in line to start at quarterback, but even if the Rebels pick him as their next starter, others will be needed.

Ole Miss is reportedly hosting two recognizable quarterbacks this weekend.

Deuce Knight

Former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight has been routinely linked to Ole Miss and is in Oxford this weekend. Most transfer portal insiders have predicted Knight to Ole Miss even before the NCAA’s waiver denial.

Knight is originally from Lucedale, Miss. and only saw limited action for Auburn last season. He played in two games and completed 17-of-25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He would be a contender to start next season for the Rebels.

While Knight has been considered to be a future Rebels, the other quarterback visiting this weekend is a late addition to the mix.

DJ Lagway

Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is reportedly visiting Ole Miss this week after committing to Baylor earlier this week. Lagway’s father is a Baylor alumnus, which adds a fun wrinkle to that situation.

In two seasons with the Gators, Lagway completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions across 24 games, while also adding 237 rushing yards and a score.

Lagway is one of the portal’s top available quarterbacks after showing flashes of greatness in Gainesville. But those flashes were also surrounded by poor play, like throwing five interceptions to LSU this season.

Seminole turned Rebel

One more name to look for this weekend is former Florida State safety Edwin Joseph. The ex-Seminole is being predicted to commit to Ole Miss.

Joseph would be a great addition to a defensive secondary in need of reinforcements. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after finishing this season with 37 tackles 3.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 5 pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

Outgoing Rebels