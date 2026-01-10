Ole Miss hosts Georgia transfer safety Joenel Aguero on portal visit

OXFORD, Miss. — January has turned into visiting season again, and Ole Miss is playing host to one of the more recognizable names in the transfer portal.

Former Georgia safety Joenel Aguero spent the weekend in Oxford as the Rebels try to add another proven SEC defender to the mix.

Ole Miss did just that. On3’s Hayes Fawcett is reporting that Aguero has committed to Ole Miss.

BREAKING: Georgia transfer safety Joenel Aguero has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3sports The 6’0 205 S totaled 80 tackles, 7 PBU, and 1 INT over 3 seasons He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/e2EYfKe8OX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

That alone gets attention. Aguero didn’t arrive in college football quietly, and he didn’t leave Georgia quietly either.

He entered the portal with one year of eligibility remaining, immediately becoming one of the most discussed defensive backs available.

The Rebels have leaned into the portal as a way to patch holes and raise the floor on defense, and this is another swing at a player who’s already handled the league’s weekly grind.

Aguero arrived at Georgia as a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country and among the top 30 players nationally.

The expectations were loud from the start, and the path wasn’t always smooth.

He played in 12 games as a true freshman before settling into a starting role at Georgia’s STAR position over the past two seasons.

That role asks a lot — part safety, part linebacker, and part problem-solver when offenses start moving pieces around.

By the time his Georgia career wrapped up, Aguero had totaled 72 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception.

It wasn’t empty production, and it came inside one of the deepest defensive rotations in the sport.

Now, he’s looking for a final stop.

Rebels join crowded list of suitors

Ole Miss isn’t alone in the pursuit.

Alabama, Tennessee, Miami and Missouri have also been linked as possible landing spots, turning Aguero’s recruitment into a familiar SEC-heavy tug-of-war.

CBS Sports reported that the Rebels were expected to be among the potential destinations, which set the stage for this weekend’s visit.

For a player with his background, every stop matters, and every staff gets its turn to make a case.

The Rebs are selling opportunity and fit. They’ve been active in reshaping the defensive backfield through the portal, looking for experience more than projection.

That’s where Aguero stands out. He’s already played meaningful snaps in big games. There’s no mystery about the speed of the league or the demands of the position.

Visits like this aren’t about convincing a player the SEC is hard. They’re about convincing him the next step makes sense.

Oxford, at least for a weekend, got its chance.

Transfer strategy remains a priority in Oxford

Ole Miss has made it clear that the portal is no longer a supplement — it’s part of the plan.

The Rebels have already added multiple defensive contributors this cycle, focusing on players who’ve been through high-level competition.

Aguero would represent a continuation of that approach, not a departure from it. He’s not a developmental piece. He’s a known quantity with one season left to make it count.

That also explains why this process may move quickly. The portal window doesn’t stay open forever, and programs know when a player like this becomes available, patience is optional.

For the Rebs, it’s another reminder that January recruiting doesn’t slow down. It just changes addresses.

Aguero committing to Ole Miss says plenty. Ole Miss is shopping at the top shelf, and it’s comfortable being part of these conversations.

That alone tells you where the Rebels think they belong.

Key takeaways

Ole Miss hosted former Georgia safety Joenel Aguero during a key transfer visit that resulted in him committing to the Rebels.

Aguero brings multi-year SEC experience, including two seasons as a Georgia starter.

The Rebs continue to lean on the transfer portal to strengthen the defense.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

Outgoing Rebels