Ole Miss defense still trending up despite losing a starting CB

The events of the past 24-48 hours have presented many new questions for Ole Miss.

Questions like, who will be the starting quarterback in 2026? Or questions like who will be the next Rebel to enter the transfer portal?

But there are some positive questions popping up, like how good is the Ole Miss defense going to be in 2026?

The Rebels already have six defensive starters returning next season and have signed seven defensive players in the transfer portal. That includes some highly-rated defenders.

Now the Rebels can add one of the portal’s top safeties to its secondary for 2026. Former Florida State safety Edwin Joseph has committed to the Rebels, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Joseph was the No. 4 safety in the transfer portal after recording 37 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break-ups and a forced fumble last season.

He joins a defensive secondary that already has commitments from cornerbacks Jay Crawford and Sharif Denson.

However, for every action there is a reaction.

Fawcett is also reporting that cornerback Chris Graves Jr. plans to enter the transfer portal.

Graves played in all 15 games for Ole Miss in 2025, totaling more than 700 snaps, and started nine games including last Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl. He recorded 33 tackles, 0.5 TFLs and four pass break-ups last season. Most importantly, Graves didn’t allow any touchdowns.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

LB Chris Jones (Southern Miss)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

Outgoing Rebels