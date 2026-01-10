Rebels add another Prieskorn as Michigan transfer joins 2026 class

OXFORD, Miss. — If the last name rings a bell, that’s because it should.

Caden Prieskorn became one of the most reliable offensive pieces during his time at Ole Miss, finishing his Rebels career with 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He gave the tight end position some shine in Oxford before moving on to the NFL.

Brady now gets the same campus, the same colors and a fresh chance to write his own chapter.

The comparison is unavoidable, but the situation is different. Caden arrived in Oxford as a proven college player. Brady arrives as a former four-star recruit who hasn’t yet cashed in on that rating.

That’s not a knock. It’s just the truth.

Coming out of high school in Rochester, Mich., Brady was considered one of the top tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class.

Michigan landed him with the expectation that time and development would do the rest.

Instead, depth charts, timing and opportunity never quite lined up. That happens, especially at a place like Michigan where tight end rooms stay crowded.

The transfer portal gave him a reset button. Ole Miss gave him a landing spot that already understands the position — and the family.

The Rebels’ staff didn’t have to squint to imagine how Brady might fit. They’ve seen the frame work before. They’ve watched how the offense can function when a tight end becomes more than a decoy.

Ole Miss has also been busy reshaping its roster through the portal, stacking future options while managing immediate needs. Brady’s commitment fits neatly into that approach.

He’s not walking in labeled a savior. He’s walking in as a developmental piece with a long runway.

Four years of eligibility gives Ole Miss flexibility. It also gives Brady time to grow into the role, physically and mentally, without the pressure of instant production.

That alone makes the move sensible.

Rebels continue portal-heavy approach

The Prieskorn commitment is another example of Ole Miss leaning into modern roster construction.

High school recruiting still matters. So does development. But the portal has become the connective tissue between them, especially for players who need time more than spotlight.

Brady will work with tight ends coach John David Baker, joining a room that already understands how demanding the position can be. Blocking assignments, route trees and physical wear aren’t optional here.

There’s also the simple benefit of familiarity. Family ties don’t guarantee success, but they do remove guesswork.

Brady knows what Ole Miss is. He’s seen what’s expected.

That matters during offseason workouts, spring practices and the long stretches when football feels more like a job than a game.

The Rebels aren’t betting on nostalgia. They’re betting on patience.

Brady Prieskorn arrives without noise, hype or promises of immediate stardom. He arrives with eligibility, size and an open path.

In today’s version of college football, that’s often enough to make a move worth making.

Key takeaways