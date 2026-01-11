Ole Miss makes it look easy against Mississippi State

Sometimes the records and stats from previous games don’t matter when Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet in a sporting contest.

Sometimes, though, they do.

No. 18 Ole Miss won its fifth-straight game against Mississippi State in somewhat dominant fashion, 93-68.

The first half (see that reaction below) was much more exciting than the second half when the Rebels held a comfortable, double-digit lead the whole way.

Cotie McMahon wasn’t needed much in the second half to show how secure the Ole Miss win was. Make no mistake about it, though, she made her presence felt in the first half and was a large reason why the Rebels were in a position to cruise in the second half.

Ole Miss dominated in the paint offensively, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-30 inside. Christeen Iwuala’s presence down low played major part in that accomplishment. She didn’t finish with a double-double (“only” six rebounds), but she scored 14 points while shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

Turnovers were another turning point. Ole Miss forced Mississippi State into 16 turnovers and scored 19 points off those turnovers.

To put it simply, Ole Miss played exactly like you would expect a team with aspirations of going beyond the Sweet 16 in March. Mississippi State had spurts of good play, but their youth and inexperience showed.

ICYMI: From ‘we can play other players’ to press conference hugs

As previously mentioned, the first half was much more interesting. Here’s what this writer wrote at halftime.

Halftime Reaction

Holy moly, how good is Cotie McMahon? We knew the two-time All-American was good, but she showed she’s on another level.

Yes, the stats are impressive. She had 19 points, two rebounds and a steal. She did that shooting an absurd 7-of-11 and some of the shots made were some of the most impressive of the season.

McMahon put on a display in that first half that she absolutely should be in the national player of the year conversation.

But basketball is a team sport and even the greatest players need teammates to play well. Christeen Iwuala is doing her part.

The Rebels’ center was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and had a team-high five rebounds in the first half. She’ll likely end the game with another double-double, especially with only one personal foul.

Sira Thienou is providing some offensive help with 11 points (5-of-10 FG) and three rebounds.

The two biggest reasons, beyond what’s already been mentioned, for why Ole Miss had a 15-point lead at halftime are: Ole Miss has outscored Mississippi State 28-12 in the paint and have scored 11 points off of eight Bulldog turnovers.

Mississippi State’s Madison Francis is one Bulldog to watch for in the second half that is capable of turning this around for her team. She has just eight points and three rebounds, but all of her field goals have been highlight reel-worthy.

Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon (OM), 21

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi (MSU), 9

Assists: Debreasha Powe/K Peterson (OM), 5

Steals: Sira Thienou (OM), 5

Blocks: Madison Francis (MSU), 3

Next Up

Ole Miss will face Georgia for the second in SEC play this season next Sunday. The Bulldogs (15-3, 1-2 SEC) fell to No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday, 65-43.

Tipoff next Sunday is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.