How to watch No. 18 Ole Miss host Mississippi State

The old rivalry cliché still applies when Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet: throw out the records. But heading into Sunday’s matchup, it’s hard to ignore how different the Rebels look right now.

Ole Miss enters the rivalry riding as much momentum as it has had all season. The Rebels are fresh off one of the most impressive road wins in program history, a 74–69 upset of then-No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman. Four days earlier, the Sooners had overwhelmed Mississippi State by 48 points, underscoring just how difficult the task was that Ole Miss accomplished.

“What we just did is not easy to do,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said afterward. “They don’t just let people come up in here and beat them.”

The win in Norman didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed a near-miss against No. 2 Texas, another performance that reinforced Ole Miss’ ability to go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best. Now, the Rebels return home to SJB Pavilion, where they’ve been nearly untouchable.

Ole Miss is a perfect 9-0 at home this season, a stretch that includes a record-setting comeback win over then-ranked Notre Dame. The Rebels have consistently played with confidence and composure in Oxford, and Sunday’s rivalry game offers another chance to build on that identity.

Defense has been a major part of Ole Miss’ success, especially around the rim. Senior Latasha Lattimore anchors one of the SEC’s most effective interior defenses. Her 41 blocks rank eighth nationally, and Ole Miss averages 5.2 blocks per game as a team — seventh in the SEC and among the top 25 nationally.

Mississippi State brings its own shot-blocking presence in freshman Madison Francis, who ranks second in the country with 52 blocks, setting up an intriguing battle in the paint. But the spotlight Sunday will be on whether Ole Miss can continue to stack quality performances and turn recent momentum into another rivalry statement.

“I haven’t seen them, so I don’t know much about their team this year,” McPhee-McCuin said before the Rebels’ game against Oklahoma. “I try to keep it one game at a time. But as far as the rivalry, I think everybody understands how important it is for Ole Miss to win and how much Mississippi State wants to win.

“We’ve yet to lose at home, and we don’t want to do that, especially to Mississippi State.”

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-1 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Sunday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 69-39

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 85, Mississippi State 73 (March 6, 2025 in SEC Tournament)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 20 Tennessee, 90-80

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 5 Oklahoma, 74-69

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Favour Nwaedozi/Madison Francis, 13.6 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 64 (4 per game)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 32 (2 per game)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 49 (3.1 per game)

Ole Miss Top Performers