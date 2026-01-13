Former coach backs Chambliss as Ole Miss presses NCAA appeal

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss didn’t start its latest push for Trinidad Chambliss with legal threats or portal rankings.

It started with a coach saying, plainly, that his quarterback wasn’t healthy enough to play.

Ferris State coach Tony Annese put that on paper in a statement released Monday, backing Chambliss’ request for an extra year of eligibility.

Annese detailed what the quarterback dealt with during the 2022 season, including post-COVID complications that caused heart palpitations and chest pains, along with chronic tonsillitis and adenoiditis that affected breathing, sleep, and overall physical condition.

That letter now sits near the center of Ole Miss’ appeal to the NCAA, not buried at the bottom of the stack.

The Rebels have formally appealed the NCAA’s denial of Chambliss’ waiver request, according to Yahoo! Sports, hoping medical documentation and supporting statements finally push the case across the line.

Chambliss has sought a sixth year of eligibility for months. The dispute traces back to his freshman season at Division II Ferris State, where he appeared in only two games.

Health issues limited his availability and ultimately led to a redshirt season that has since become the subject of NCAA review.

The NCAA DI academic eligibility subcommittees did not discuss Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver request during their meetings today here at the NCAA convention. In fact, because of the timing of the filing, a decision is not expected this week. The committee meets in full Wednesday. https://t.co/CDnB5aRZ5g — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 13, 2026

Appeal heads to in-person committee

The appeal will be heard by the Division I academic eligibility committee, which is scheduled to hold in-person meetings this week at the NCAA convention.

After months of paperwork, emails, and letters, the decision now moves into a room where people actually sit across from each other.

That timing matters because Ole Miss is no longer treating this like a long shot.

ESPN reported that Chambliss’ attorneys plan to file suit against the NCAA this week in Mississippi state court.

Lawyers Tom Mars and William Liston are expected to seek a preliminary injunction aimed at securing Chambliss’ eligibility for the 2026 season.

Liston is also a founder of the Grove Collective, Ole Miss’ NIL organization, which makes the situation uniquely modern, even by college sports standards.

Why Ole Miss believes it has a case

This isn’t the first time Ole Miss has pushed paperwork across the NCAA’s desk. Last Wednesday, the school sent a third letter supporting Chambliss’ case.

In that filing, Mars wrote that an NCAA case manager told an Ole Miss administrator last month that the statement from Chambliss’ physician was “sufficient proof” of his incapacity to play during the 2022 season.

That comment has become a key point in the appeal. If the medical proof was sufficient, the Rebels’ argument goes, the waiver denial doesn’t line up with the facts.

Ferris State also acknowledged that health played a role in the original redshirt decision, even if no formal medical redshirt paperwork was filed.

“The decision to redshirt Trinidad in fall of 2022 was based on his developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances at the time,” the school said. “Trinidad also had a few medical problems that arose during the fall 2022 season that could have played a role in the decision.”

The statement added that the choice followed Division II regulations and was made in Chambliss’ best interests.

Ole Miss plans as if Chambliss is staying

While the NCAA sorts through appeals and filings, Ole Miss has continued operating with growing confidence that Chambliss will ultimately receive another year.

That confidence shows up most clearly in the transfer portal.

The Rebels currently hold the nation’s No. 7 portal class, according to On3, and Chambliss has played a role in retention and recruiting efforts. He helped in bringing back starting offensive lineman Delano Townsend and has been involved in the re-recruitment of Cayden Lee.

Over the weekend, Ole Miss added Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight. The room also includes veteran backup AJ Maddox and three-star 2026 signee Rees Wise.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss added Oklahoma interior offensive lineman Troy Everett. The Rebels are trending to land Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill and will host LSU offensive tackle Tyler Miller and ULM’s Que McBroom this weekend.

The moves suggest a program planning for continuity, not a reset.

Why the wait matters so much

Chambliss became Ole Miss’ starting quarterback after an ankle injury sidelined Simmons and never gave the job back.

He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His 4,464 total yards ranked third in school history for a single season, and his passing numbers placed him among the program’s best.

Ole Miss won 13 games for the first time in school history. The Chambliss-led offense was also the first in school history to surpass 7,000 total yards, finishing with 7,345.

The Rebels have already re-signed Chambliss for next season, with sources indicating his NIL deal exceeds $5 million. That investment explains why Ole Miss isn’t treating this as a routine waiver denial.

For now, the appeal moves forward, the lawsuit looms, and Ole Miss keeps building its roster. The NCAA will decide when it’s ready.

There likely won’t be a decision, this week. The NCAA apparently can’t be ready that quickly at meetings, but you can probably bet it’s going to be discussed.

Until then, the Rebels are acting like the letter from Ferris State was only the beginning.

Key takeaways