Rebels in NFL: How former Ole Miss players fared in wildcard games

The opening round of the NFL playoffs had its share of blowout wins that excited only the winning team’s fans and close, comeback wins that everyone enjoyed.

Four former Ole Miss football players were on winning teams this weekend and will join three more Rebels on byes in the divisional round next weekend.

Here’s how the Rebels performed in the NFL wildcard round of the playoffs this past weekend:

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Had three catches for 25 yards in a 23-19 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 81 receptions, 1,028 yards, 7 TDs

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Did not play in a 16-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 5 GS, 17 GP

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for 20 yards in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots.

Season: 32 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 31-27 win against the Packers.

Season: 13 tackles, 6 solo, 1 FF

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had three catches for 30 yards in a 27-24 win against the Jaguars.

Season: 39 receptions, 447 yards, 4 TD

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had two catches for 42 yards in a 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Season: 61 receptions, 892 yards, 6 TDs

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Played 13 defensive plays and six special teams plays in a 34-31 loss to the Rams.

Season: 24 tackles, 13 solo, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Was inactive for a 23-19 win against the Eagles.

Season: 2 receptions, 26 yards

First Round Byes

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had three catches for 45 yards in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 50 receptions, 461 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Recorded two tackles in a 19-3 win against the Chargers.

Season: 37 tackles, 21 solo, 3 sacks, 2 TFL

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks