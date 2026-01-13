Ole Miss juggles portal exits, LSU interest during offensive line reset

The final transfer portal window is almost open, and Ole Miss already knows the math won’t work unless it keeps moving.

The latest wrinkle came when freshman offensive lineman Devin Harper announced he’s entering the portal, a move that immediately drew attention because of where the noise started coming from.

LSU has been linked to Harper, a Louisiana native who once leaned toward Baton Rouge before signing with the Rebels.

That detail matters. In this league, it always does.

Harper had recently announced he was re-upping with the Grove Collective, which made the portal decision feel sudden from the outside.

Inside the room, though, it’s another reminder that young linemen with size don’t stay quiet for long.

Ole Miss didn’t lose a starter here. But it did lose a young piece it expected to develop, and that still counts when you’re trying to stack bodies for an SEC schedule.

The timing also isn’t ideal, because Harper’s exit adds to a position group that already needed attention.

The numbers never stop adding up

The Rebels were already working the offensive line market before Harper’s decision became public.

Two tackles are now gone. Devin Harper is heading out. Delano Townsend’s late-night decision to re-sign helped stabilize things, but it didn’t erase the need.

Depth isn’t optional when the goal is another playoff-level season.

The interior of the line is the steady part. Townsend, Brycen Sanders, and Patrick Kutas give Ole Miss a foundation inside.

That trio is expected to anchor the unit. The edges are where the work remains.

John Garrison isn’t guessing here. He’s building competition and insurance, knowing that one injury can turn “fine” into “thin” in a hurry.

That’s why the Rebels already have visitors lined up the moment the dead period ends.

A familiar name returns to Oxford

One of those visitors is Tyler Miller, the Laurel, Miss., offensive tackle who nearly signed with Ole Miss out of high school.

Miller ultimately chose LSU back then. Now he’s in the portal, and the Rebels are viewed as the favorite heading into his visit once the window reopens.

Mississippi State believes it has a shot, though it wasn’t deeply involved during Miller’s original recruitment. Money will matter. Opportunity will, too.

Being a starting tackle on a preseason Top 10 team — and a College Football Playoff semifinalist — is a real selling point.

There’s still a path back to LSU if the Tigers want him. But this feels less like a pause and more like a reset. Fresh starts usually come with new jerseys.

Ole Miss knows what it’s pitching here: playing time, continuity, and a system that doesn’t ask linemen to survive on hope.

Experience comes in different forms

The Rebels are also looking at proven experience, even when it arrives with context.

Troy Everett brings multiple years of snaps after starting his career at Appalachian State. He redshirted in 2021 before earning Second-Team All-American honors from The Athletic in 2022.

Everett transferred to Oklahoma in 2023, playing in nine games that season and eight more last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Everett is rehabbing and should be ready for spring practice.

“He was having a really good year and he’s a great leader,” Venables said. “He’s really tough and he’ll move on and forward.”

That’s the part that sticks. Ole Miss isn’t just counting starts. It’s counting voices.

Another road leads to Oxford

Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Que McBroom is also expected in town Friday or Saturday.

McBroom’s path has been anything but straight. He started at Coffeyville Community College, earning All-KJCCC Second Team honors, then moved to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he didn’t see game action.

He finally found consistency at ULM.

McBroom played in 11 games with four starts in 2024, then started all 12 games in 2025. His Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grades were solid both seasons, including a 73.0 last year and a 69.6 this season.

Against Alabama in 2025, McBroom posted a 68.3 grade and allowed zero sacks. That alone doesn’t guarantee a role, but it keeps a lineman on the board.

He’s also visiting Alabama before arriving in Oxford, because portal recruiting rarely comes with clean lanes.

This is the balancing act now

Meanwhile, Harper’s situation adds another layer.

LSU has already brought in multiple offensive linemen via the portal and returns a veteran center. Still, the interest in Harper makes sense.

He’s young, big, and familiar with the region. That combination usually doesn’t sit idle for long.

For Ole Miss, the loss reinforces the reality of modern roster management. You don’t replace players one-for-one anymore. You offset exits with volume, competition, and timing.

The portal opens back up Thursday. Ole Miss won’t be scrambling then. It’s already counting.

Key takeaways