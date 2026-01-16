Should Ole Miss chase Darian Mensah?

The transfer portal is open for another seven hours.

That’ll be seven stressful hours for coaches across the country hoping for no last-minute surprise departures, especially for Ole Miss coach Pete Golding.

Golding has already seen three key players enter the transfer portal. One was never announced as returning in 2026, linebacker TJ Dottery. The other two were announced as returning and signed contracts with Ole Miss, lineman Devin Harper and edge Princewill Umanmielen.

All three are expected to land at LSU (Harper has already publicly committed) and, yes, the Rebels’ former coach Lane Kiffin is probably guilty of tampering. But good luck proving it or finding anyone willing to do anything about it.

Harper and Umanmielen will have to pay buyouts in the six-figures and if LSU is willing to pay that, you have to think they’d be willing to go higher. Especially if it hurts Ole Miss.

So, yes, the transfer portal is about to close. But that just means the ending firework show is coming soon.

Will Ole Miss go after Darian Mensah?

Speaking of coaches having a stressful end to the portal window, Duke’s Manny Diaz isn’t having a good time.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is reportedly entering the transfer portal after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with Duke last offseason.

I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. — Darian Mensah (@DarianMensah) January 16, 2026

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Miami is the early favorite to land Mensah, but Tennessee and Ole Miss also listed as possibilities.

There’s a whole other conversation about Mensah breaking that massive contract and the implications for the sport as a whole.

But this writer’s immediate reaction was if Ole Miss really should target Mensah?

In 2025, Mensah completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was also the MVP of the ACC Championship game, which was Duke’s first conference title since 1989.

Mensah will probably command a $6 million deal in the transfer portal. Does Ole Miss still have that cash available?

The Rebels signed Deuce Knight and Walker Howard in the transfer portal. However, Knight just had his true freshman season and Howard has only one season experience as a starter.

Trinidad Chambliss might be back in 2026 if his appeal or lawsuit (filed on Friday) prevail. But that’s not guaranteed. Also, Chambliss and Ole Miss had a deal for 2026 in place should the NCAA grant his waiver (it didn’t). That tells us the Rebels are capable of putting together a deal for a top of the market quarterback.

So, would Ole Miss be comfortable going into 2026 with Knight, Howard, freshman AJ Maddox and signee Rees Wise? Or doe the Rebels need Mensah?

Final Thought

My answer is no. Take whatever deal Ole Miss would offer to Mensah and throw it at an offensive tackle like Jordan Seaton, who was on an official visit to Mississippi State on Thursday. Or whoever the best available (committed and signed players included because that’s how the game is played now) edge rusher is.

Mensah would be an upgrade over Knight and Howard, but the Rebels have needs elsewhere that, if done right, can make Knight and Howard as effective as Mensah would be.