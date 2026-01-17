How to watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State men’s basketball

Ole Miss and Mississippi State men’s basketball teams will meet for the 273rd time in what’s the 12th longest rivalry in college basketball.

It’s a series dating back to 1914 and Saturday’s game won’t be the most important ever played. Oddly enough, though, this might be the most important game of this season for both teams.

As detailed previously, neither the Rebels nor Bulldogs would be in the NCAA Tournament if the field was set today. Both need to start winning games and that’s a lot easier said than done in the SEC.

Saturday is a winnable game for both sides and will largely depend on which version of each team shows up.

Will we see the Rebels who’ve won the last two games and have some positive vibes going for them? Or will we see the version of Ole Miss that got manhandled by NC State?

Will we see the same Mississippi State team that’s built double-digit leads in its last two games, only to lose those games? Or will we see the Bulldogs that beat Texas in overtime and beat Oklahoma by 19 points?

But there are also questions about individual players.

Will AJ Storr for Ole Miss and Josh Hubbard for Mississippi State have their shots falling?

Can the Bulldogs’ big men defend Malik Dia away from the post?

Will Ole Miss try and match Mississippi State’s three-guard starting lineup?

Which true freshman has a big moment, Patton Pinks (Ole Miss) or Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State)?

Will one of the six international players on both sides have a big game?

It’s a fascinating matchup made all the better by it being an intense rivalry.

Ole Miss

All Available

Mississippi State

Questionable: #0 Jamarion Davis-Fleming

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (10-7, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 152-120

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 81, Ole Miss 71 (February 15, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to No. 18 Alabama, 97-82

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 21 Georgia, 97-95 (OT)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 71 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.8 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.5 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 64 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 22 (1.3 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +152

Mississippi State: -184

Total