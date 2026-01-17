Latest reports show nobody’s innocent in the transfer portal wars

Remember yesterday’s column with “nobody’s innocent” in the headline?

Yeah, that’s looking more and more true because it looks like Ole Miss is doing to Clemson what LSU just did to the Rebels.

This week, LSU landed commitments from ex-Rebels TJ Dottery and Devin Harper. The Tigers are also probably trying to bring in Princewill Umanmielen, but Ole Miss hasn’t processed that portal paperwork.

Dottery had not signed a contract to return in 2026, but Harper and Umanmielen did. Still, LSU convinced all three to leave Ole Miss.

Now, Ole Miss is doing something similar with Clemson and linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Ferrelli played last season at Cal, recording 91 tackles, and entered the transfer portal after the season. He committed to Clemson and signed a deal. He has reportedly been attending classes at the school and participating in team workouts and functions.

Until Friday.

Ole Miss had reportedly been in contact with Ferrelli this week and initially rebuffed the Rebels’ efforts and offer. Then, according to On3’s Paul Strelow, Ole Miss doubled its offer and that Ferrelli was no long on Clemson’s campus late Friday.

LB Luke Ferrelli, who transferred to Clemson last week, has taken the “Clemson FB” out of his bio. A complicated situation is emerging. pic.twitter.com/aHpw7KgNiA — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 17, 2026

The deadline to enter the transfer portal was midnight last night, but it’s really a deadline for a player to inform their school they’re entering the transfer portal. Schools have until Sunday to file the necessary paperwork, which is the real deadline.

If Ferrelli told Clemson Friday he wanted to enter the transfer portal, then he met that deadline.

How exactly Ferrelli, Clemson and Ole Miss would handle the contract he signed. The Tigers could do what the Rebels are doing with Umanmielen and try to hold the player the contract they signed.

Or maybe Ole Miss pays the buyout fee to bring Ferrelli to Oxford.

There are a lot of unknowns around this situation and most of the reporting being done is behind paywalls.

But be on the lookout for another shark tweet from Pete Golding’s X/Twitter account.