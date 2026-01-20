How to watch Auburn at Ole Miss men’s basketball

Ole Miss advanced to the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA tournament, making it the second team in program history to advance that far.

The Rebels have a long way to go if they even want the opportunity to recreate that run.

Ranked No. 78 in NET and No. 59 in KenPom rankings and outside of ESPN’s latest projected bracket, the Rebels need more wins than losses the rest of the season. The problem is the Rebels play in the SEC.

There are no easy nights in the SEC, but the Rebels have at least righted the ship. They’ve won their last three games and will take that win streak into Tuesday night’s matchup against Auburn.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s game at SJB Pavilion.

Scouting Report: Auburn

The Tigers are 2-1 in their last three games (all SEC) and most recently picked up a 71-67 win against South Carolina on Saturday. During non-conference play, Auburn picked up wins against Oregon, No. 14 St. John’s and NC State. Ole Miss may recognize two of those teams since it lost to St. John’s and NC State.

UCF transfer forward Keyshawn Hall paces Auburn offensively, averaging 20.2 points per game for the third-best clip in the SEC, while pulling in a team-high 7.6 rebounds as well. Much of his production comes from drawing fouls, as he leads all of college basketball with 125 made free throws while shooting 86.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Led by Hall, the Tigers have been one of the best teams in the nation at getting to the free throw line, averaging 28.1 attempts per game (4th in NCAA) and 20.4 free throws made per game (5th in NCAA). They’ve also been one of the better teams at keeping their offensive possessions alive, ranking 12th in the country and third in the SEC with an average of 14.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Auburn

Out

#2 Abdullahi Bashir

#14 Emeka Opurum

Ole Miss

All available

How to Watch: Auburn at Ole Miss

Who: Auburn Tigers (11-7, 2-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-7, 3-2 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Tuesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 88-64

Last Meeting: Auburn 62, Ole Miss 57 (SEC Tournament Quarterfinal)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Mississippi State, 68-67

Last time out, Tigers: def. South Carolina, 71-67

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.2 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 7.2 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 76 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 23 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.3 avg.)

Auburn Top Performers

Points: Keyshawn Hall, 20.2 ppg

Rebounds: Keyshawn Hall, 7.6 rpg

Assists: Tahaad Pettiford, 58 (3.2 avg.)

Steals: Kevin Overton, 29 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Sebastian Williams-Adams, 15 (0.8 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn: -2.5 (-120)

Ole Miss: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Auburn: -156

Ole Miss: +130

Total