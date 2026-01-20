Ole Miss opens 2026 ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss didn’t win the national title, but it didn’t fade away either.

When ESPN released its way-too-early Top 25 for the 2026 college football season, the Rebels showed up where programs with real expectations live.

The Rebs landed at No. 9, squarely in the mix and close enough to the top to make people nervous.

That matters.

Indiana grabbed the No. 1 spot after a perfect 16-0 season and a College Football Playoff national championship. Texas followed at No. 2, with Notre Dame, Georgia and Oregon rounding out the top five.

Those names are familiar.

What’s different is Ole Miss being treated like one of them.

The Rebels finished 13-2 in 2025 and reached the CFP semifinals. ESPN’s preview makes it clear that season wasn’t brushed off as a lucky run or a one-year spike. The Rebs are ranked because they’re expected to stay relevant.

That’s a change from how this league usually works.

ESPN notes that Ole Miss re-signed several key players and addressed roster needs through the transfer portal. In a sport where continuity is a luxury, the Rebels managed to keep their footing.

There’s also the reality check. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains tied to a waiver situation, and that uncertainty hangs over the position. ESPN didn’t ignore it. It just didn’t let it define the entire outlook.

That alone says plenty.

For Ole Miss, being ninth isn’t about hype. It’s about being trusted to handle the noise.

Texas at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3 can talk about potential all they want. Ole Miss is being judged on what it already did.

Rebels no longer sneaking up on anyone

The top of the rankings reads like a reminder of how college football usually works.

Indiana sits first after winning everything in sight. Texas remains loaded and talented behind Arch Manning. Notre Dame talks about “leaving no doubt.” Georgia reloads. Oregon reloads faster.

Ohio State at No. 6 and Texas Tech at No. 7 fill out the next tier, followed by Miami at No. 8. That’s where Ole Miss enters the conversation, just ahead of Texas A&M and BYU.

The difference is how the Rebels got there.

This isn’t a preseason bump based on recruiting rankings or spring optimism. ESPN tied Ole Miss’ placement directly to its 2025 résumé — wins, depth and postseason credibility.

The Rebs are now measured against playoff programs, not dark-horse labels.

That shift shows up in the language. ESPN didn’t frame Ole Miss as a fun storyline or an offseason curiosity. It framed the Rebels as a team capable of sustaining success, even with roster turnover.

That’s a quiet compliment in January.

Ole Miss used to live in the part of rankings where people said, “Let’s see if it lasts.” Now the question is different.

Now it’s, “How far can they push it?”

Being ninth also keeps the Rebels close enough to the top to matter every week. One strong month, one favorable break, and suddenly Ole Miss isn’t chasing relevance — it’s chasing seeding.

That’s not something you say lightly in the SEC.

Ranking reflects shift in expectations

Way-too-early rankings aren’t predictions. They’re arguments waiting to happen.

ESPN’s list reflects what the sport values now: playoff wins, roster stability and coaches who can manage chaos. Ole Miss checked enough of those boxes to stay inside the top 10.

That wasn’t always the case.

In previous seasons, a semifinal run might have earned praise followed by skepticism. This time, the Rebels were rewarded with belief — conditional belief, sure, but belief nonetheless.

The waiver situation at quarterback looms. Roster turnover always does. ESPN didn’t pretend otherwise.

What it did say, quietly, is that Ole Miss has earned the benefit of the doubt.

That’s a dangerous place for opponents.

Indiana may sit at No. 1, but the gap between the top and ninth isn’t what it used to be. Ole Miss doesn’t need perfection to climb. It just needs consistency.

And that’s something the Rebels have shown they can handle.

January rankings don’t win games. They do tell you who’s expected to be part of the conversation.

Ole Miss is very much in it.

Key takeaways

Ole Miss opening at No. 9 shows the Rebels are now viewed as a sustained playoff threat.

ESPN tied the Rebels’ ranking directly to their 13-2 CFP semifinal season, not offseason hype.

Ole Miss enters 2026 judged by contender standards, not surprise expectations.