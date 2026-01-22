(Updated) Luke Ferrelli Back in Transfer Portal With Ole Miss Emerging as Heavy Favorite

With how quickly some players are officially entered into the transfer portal and committed to a school a short time later, this story may need an update right away.

Update

It took about an hour for an update to be needed. OM Spirit’s Zach Berry is reporting that Luke Ferrelli has committed to Ole Miss.

Now, back to the original story.

Original

But Rebels’ coach Pete Golding hasn’t posted a shark emoji on social media in two days, so we’re good for now.

It’s now official that the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Luke Ferrelli, is back in the transfer portal. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz added in his report that Ferrelli is expected to sign with Ole Miss.

Further solidifying the expectation Ferrelli will sign with Ole Miss comes from On3’s Pete Nakos, who has logged an “expert prediction” for the Rebels to land him.

NEW: On3’s @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Ole Miss to land Cal/Clemson transfer LB Luke Ferrelli🦈https://t.co/eCkww1x5fV https://t.co/j2ejtQbNwU pic.twitter.com/H1N59xy0YE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 22, 2026

It’s been about a week since word first started circulating that Ferrelli, who had started attending classes at Clemson, was going to re-enter the transfer portal. That set off a whirlwind of questions about what contracts Ferrelli signed and hadn’t yet signed with Clemson.

Based on multiple reports, Ferrelli hadn’t signed a revenue-sharing deal or a NIL deal with Clemson. Because of that he was able to re-enter the transfer portal.

Ferrelli had 91 tackles last season as a redshirt freshman, winning the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He also had five tackles for a loss, one interception, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry in 13 games with Call.

He’ll be expected to replace TJ Dottery, who entered the transfer portal last week and has since signed with LSU. Dottery led the Rebels in tackling last season and was one of a few starting players whose return wasn’t announced in the weeks leading up to the portal opening.

Of course, those announcements didn’t mean much for others as offensive tackle Devin Harper and edge Princewil Umanmielen were announced as coming back to Ole miss next season. Today, they’re in Baton Rouge.

Chambliss Appeal

The biggest news Ole Miss fans would like is the outcome of yesterday’s NCAA appeal hearing about the denied waiver for Trinidad Chambliss.

The NCAA officially denied Chambliss’s request for another year of eligibility the day after the Rebel’s CFP semifinal loss to Miami. Chambliss and Ole Miss filed an appeal the following. Chambliss also filed a lawsuit in Mississippi state court against the NCAA, seeking a preliminary injunction to play next season.

Multiple reports have stated “there’s growing optimism” that Chambliss will be granted an injunction by the court. However, that hearing won’t take place until sometime in February (most likely).

This writer would agree with that sentiment that Chambliss will be granted a preliminary injunction, which would allow him to play in 2026. And bring back wide receiver Cayden Lee.

The NCAA’s appeals committee will hear Trinidad Chambliss’ case today after he was initially denied an additional year of eligibility. Chambliss has the backing of a licensed otolaryngologist, his former head coach at Ferris State, and the former sports medicine specialist at… pic.twitter.com/Mmz8asz4FO — Caleb Salers (@CalebSalersST) January 21, 2026

Of course, the lawsuit won’t be needed in the NCAA’s decision is reversed on appeal. But anything can happen with the NCAA.