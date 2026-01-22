Ole Miss Football Adds Two New Coaches to Pete Golding’s Staff

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding continues to reshape his staff in Oxford, and the latest move addresses one of the most important areas in a modern college football program. Ole Miss officially announced Wednesday that Paul Constantine has been hired as the Rebels’ new strength and conditioning coach, filling a key vacancy created earlier this offseason.

Constantine arrives at Ole Miss after spending the last two seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, where he served as the organization’s associate director of strength and conditioning. His time at the professional level adds another layer of experience to a résumé that already includes stops at some of the most respected programs in college football.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Constantine worked on strength and conditioning staffs at Alabama Crimson Tide, Indiana, Houston Baptist and Baylor, giving him exposure to multiple philosophies and approaches to player development.

The move comes in the wake of former Ole Miss head strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage departing Oxford to reunite with Lane Kiffin at LSU Tigers, where Savage will serve in the same role.

Rather than hesitate, Golding and his staff acted quickly to secure a replacement with both collegiate and NFL experience, signaling how seriously Ole Miss views the importance of offseason development and in-season durability.

Constantine’s hire is part of a broader overhaul taking place within the Ole Miss football offices.

The Rebels are not only adjusting to staff departures but actively building a “new-look” support structure designed to match the ambitions of a program pushing for consistent national relevance. That reshaping also includes the addition of tight ends coach Cody Woodiel, another significant hire confirmed by CBS Sports.

Woodiel most recently served as tight ends coach at Miami Hurricanes, helping guide the Hurricanes to a national championship appearance under Mario Cristobal. His return to Mississippi carries personal significance. A native of Hernando, Woodiel played his college football at Troy Trojans before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant. His résumé includes stops at Murray State, Itawamba Community College and Oregon, where he first crossed paths with Cristobal before following him to Coral Gables.

Now, just a few years later, Woodiel is set to carve out his own path back in his home state, taking over the tight ends room for the Rebels in the 2026 season. His recruiting ties in the Southeast and experience in multiple offensive systems make him a natural fit for a staff looking to blend local connections with national reach.

All of these moves come against the backdrop of an aggressive offseason for Ole Miss on the recruiting trail. Golding and company have assembled one of the nation’s top signing classes, currently ranked No. 2 nationally, with more than two dozen newcomers joining the program through high school recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal. With a reloaded roster and a revamped staff that now includes Constantine and Woodiel, Ole Miss is positioning itself to translate offseason momentum into results on the field.