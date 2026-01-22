Cotie McMahon Bounces Back in a Big Way to Lift Ole Miss at Missouri

Sunday’s loss to Georgia wasn’t the normal Cotie McMahon we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

She made sure everyone knew that with a performance beyond what we’re used to seeing Thursday night against Missouri.

McMahon scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 18 Ole Miss to an 82-61 win. After making just one field goal against Georgia, McMahon was 13-of-23 from the field and 6-of-11 from the free throw line. She also had five assists, two steals and only one turnover.

That’s the McMahon that Ole Miss fans are used to seeing.

Thursday’s win wasn’t as dominant as the final score would indicate. The Rebels led 29-23 at halftime after 20 minutes of trading scoring droughts and leads with the Tigers.

Ole Miss was shooting 39% from the floor in the first half and ended with four-straight field goals. Missouri ended the half without making a basket for the final 4:27 of the half.

That type of ending to a quarter was exactly how Ole Miss wound up with a 21 point victory.

Ole Miss made 11 consecutive field goals to end the fourth quarter and scored 33 points. Meanwhile Missouri made just two of its last 10 field goals. Additionally, Ole Miss held one of the SEC’s best three-point shooting teams just 4-of-20.

The final basket for the Rebels came from Sira Thienou, who made her third three-pointer of the game. She finished second for the Rebels in scoring with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Latasha Lattimore added 10 points of her own, too.

The most dominant stat line for Ole Miss was in blocks. The Rebels had seven and Missouri just one.

Grace Slaughter led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 21 and seven, respectively.

Overall, Thursday night’s game felt like the Rebels were the ones playing with more intensity and it worked out in their favor.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 33 (13-23 FG)

Rebounds: Cotie McMahon, 12 (4 off.)

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 5

Steals: Sira Thiernou, 4

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 4

Next Up

Ole Miss has an extra day to prepare for its next game. The Rebels will host No. 17 Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPNU. The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 60-58 win against No. 11 Kentucky on Thursday and will enter the contest 13-3 overall and 5-0 in SEC play.