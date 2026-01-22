How to Watch No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers

The last time we saw No. 18 Ole Miss women’s basketball on the court was unlike any version of itself we had seen this year.

It was almost as if they were an entirely different team in an 82-59 loss to Georgia. Shooting 30 percent from floor and Cotie McMahon making one field goal? It was almost like watching an episode of The Twilight Zone.

“Honestly, it felt like we were in the Twilight Zone,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I hadn’t experienced anything like that in a long time. The last time we did, we just weren’t very good and this isn’t that.”

The missed shots led to a lot of other issues, specifically giving up points in transition.

“We got exposed in transition because we missed so many shots, which hadn’t happened much,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Every road game in the SEC is a challenge. Georgia is a good team—they’ve only lost to a few teams all season, and I expect them to be a tournament team. That night felt like an ambush, and we weren’t ready to fight.”

Ole Miss will need to be ready for another fight Thursday when they travel north to Missouri.

“Missouri is a tough opponent,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They’re battling, getting players back, and they shoot the three very well. Lately, we haven’t defended that as well as I’d like.”

The Tigers are shooting 38% on their three-pointers this season, which is second-best in the SEC. The Rebels’ defense ranks 10th in the SEC in opponent three-pointers (.306). Missouri also has two players shooting 40% with 90 or more attempts (Chloe Sotell and Grace Slaughter) and another shooting 41.7% on 48 attempts.

That’s definitely an area of concern after Georgia made 50% of its three-points, including five alone from one player.

We’ll find out how Ole Miss responds after the loss to Georgia later Thursday. Here’s everything to know about the game.

Ole Miss

Probable

#32 Cotie McMahon

Missouri

Out

#21 Averi Kroenke

#24 Sydney Mains

#34 Hannah Linthacum

Probable

#12 Ma’Riya Vincent

How to Watch: No. 18 Ole Miss at Missouri

Who: No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (16-4, 3-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-8, 1-5 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 13-5

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 68, Missouri 66

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Georgia, 82-59

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Florida, 89-71

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 18.7 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.4 rpg

Assists: Sira Thienou, 53 (2.65 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 35 (1.75 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 41 (2.05 avg.)

Missouri Top Performers