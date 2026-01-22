Will Echoles Confirms Return to Ole Miss for 2026 Season

OXFORD, Miss. — If you’ve spent any time on the internet this offseason — and lord knows most of us have — you’ve seen the rumor mills spinning faster than a dollar at a back-porch poker game.

But when it comes to Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles, the chatter about a transfer portal departure was more noise than news.

On Thursday afternoon, Echoles took to social media and made it clear: he’s staying right where he’s been making linemen miserable for the past season — in Oxford for the 2026 campaign.

Now, if you’re scoring at home, that’s a 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive anchor who didn’t just show up and punch tickets last year.

Echoles piled up 68 tackles, five pass deflections and five sacks in 2025, earning his stripes among the SEC’s most disruptive interior defenders.

“Will’s a Mississippi guy, like myself,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said during the College Football Playoff. “I’m proud that we’ve got a player that’s from the state of Mississippi that’s leading us.”

That’s coach-speak for “thank heavens he didn’t pack his bags.”

In a sport where defensive linemen sometimes leave faster than ice cream melts in July, Echoles choosing to stick around matters.

Interior defensive linemen who can collapse pockets and swat passes don’t grow on trees, especially ones who already know the system and have proven they can handle SEC Saturdays.

What Staying Put Means for Rebs

Echoles’ decision also fits a larger trend for the Rebs, who are seeing veteran defenders choose continuity over chaos. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins is also set to return in 2026, giving Ole Miss a core group of defenders who’ve already been through the wars together.

“He’s able to drop back in coverage and get pass deflections and pass break-ups,” former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery said of Perkins. “That’s huge. Just being able to add that to his game has been huge because he’s also a great pass rusher.”

For Echoles, that versatility shows up differently but just as loudly. Offensive linemen have to account for him snap after snap, which frees up others and forces hurried decisions.

That kind of quiet damage doesn’t always make headlines, but coaches notice it immediately.

Having a defensive tackle who can both push the pocket and disrupt throwing lanes from the inside is like finding gravy already warm when you sit down at Thanksgiving.

It doesn’t solve everything, but it sure makes the whole meal better.

Sugar Bowl Memories And Defensive Identity

The Sugar Bowl loss still hangs around Oxford like humidity in August, but it also reinforced something important for this Rebels defense.

When things got tight, Echoles and company didn’t blink. They fought, scrapped and showed the kind of edge that Golding wants as the foundation of his unit.

Echoles’ return reinforces that identity. He’s not just coming back for snaps. He’s coming back as a leader, a Mississippi native who understands what wearing Ole Miss across the chest actually means.

In a time when rosters reshuffle by the hour, keeping a player like Echoles sends a message inside the locker room.

Stability still matters. Commitment still matters. And sometimes, staying put is the loudest statement a player can make.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With Echoles locked in for 2026, Ole Miss doesn’t have to reinvent its defensive front. That alone is worth its weight in gold during an offseason filled with uncertainty across the sport.

Golding can build instead of patch. Teammates can prepare knowing who’s lining up next to them. And fans can sleep a little easier knowing one of the Rebels’ most reliable pieces isn’t going anywhere.

No grand promises. No dramatic declarations. Just a big man doing the rare thing in modern college football — sticking with what he started.

Key Takeaways