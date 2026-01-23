Dabo Swinney Details Alleged Ole Miss Tampering in Luke Ferrelli Transfer Saga

Ole Miss has had its fair share of dramatic sagas the last few months.

Of course, there was the coaching change situation. Now, there’s serious tampering allegations against Ole Miss being made public.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spent nearly 20 minutes detailing the process that led Luke Ferrelli to begin attending classes at Clemson and then leaving for Ole Miss.

Swinney detailed specific messages he alleges Ole Miss coach Pete Golding sent to Ferrelli, including a photo of a $1 million contract offer, conversations between both schools’ general managers and the timeline of when Ferrelli informed Clemson he was re-entering the transfer portal.

It’s a very damning portrayal of blatant tampering that led Swinney to calling Golding and Ole Miss hypocrites.

“It’s total hypocrisy because all this is going on while they, on the other side, are trying to fight their defensive end from going in the portal,” Swinney said. “They have accused publicly others of tampering with their roster and their players while they are over here tampering.”

It’s not a pretty picture, if true. Obviously, there’s some amount of truth to what Swinney said on Friday. Ferrelli was attending classes at Clemson and by the end of the week was back in the transfer portal headed to Ole Miss.

However, some things should be taken with a grain salt because no physical evidence was provided. Swinney said what Clemson had has been turned over to the NCAA, but all the public really has what’s been reported and what’s been said.

There’s a lot to unpack from what Swinney said Friday and the best way to start is to understand the timeline of events.

The following timeline is strictly based on what Swinney said during Friday’s press conference. It’ll be interesting to see how it lines up with other people’s versions of events, if they’re ever publicized.

Luke Ferrelli to Clemson to Ole Miss Timeline

(Note: This is according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.)

January 4: Clemson GM Jordan Sorrells has first conversation with agent Ryan Williams.

January 5: At 8:30 p.m., Ferrelli and dad arrive at Clemson for official visit. Meet with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, at Swinney’s home. Ferrelli’s dad calls Ole Miss visit “a complete mess.”

January 6: Official visit begins. At 2:30 p.m., Ferrelli verbally accepts offer and commits to Clemson. Clemson cancels other visits scheduled with linebackers. At 3:15 p.m., Ferrelli and dad return hom.

January 7: At 11 a.m., Ferrelli signs financial aid agreement with Clemson.

January 11: Ferrelli moves to Clemson.

January 14: At 9:49 p.m., Williams informs Sorrells that Ole Miss is pushing hard to recruit Ferrelli. Williams assures Sorrells that Ferrelli has no intention of leaving Clemson.

January 15: At 11:45 a.m., Sorrells informs Swinney about conversation with Williams. Swinney asks Sorrells to call Ole Miss general manager Austin Thomas asking Ole Miss to cease or Clemson will turn them in for tampering. “We’re gonna give him some grace.”

At 12:14 p.m., Sorrells and Thomas talk on the phone. Jackson assures Sorrells he told Williams he wanted no part in this, but Ole Miss coach Pete Golding “just does what he does.”

At 1:30 p.m., Sorrells meets with Ferrelli, who tells Sorrells that Golding texted him during an 8 a.m. class asking how much was the buyout. Also said Golding texted him a picture of a $1 million contract. Ferrelli also says he’s gotten phone calls from Trinidad Chambliss and Jaxson Dart. Ferrelli assures Sorrells he has no intention of leaving.

January 16: At 11:57 a.m., Williams calls Sorrells to inform him that Golding continues to talk to Ferrelli and raised the offer again. Sorrells asks Williams to share text messages from Golding. Williams hesitates, but tells Sorrells he will if Clemson adds a second year and $1 million they would turn over the messages. Sorrells says no.

At 12:30 p.m., Sorrells meets with Ferrelli who was coming to assure Sorrells and Swinney he wasn’t going anywhere. Swinney was not in the building and Ferrelli didn’t answer the coach’s call soon after.

At 4:14 p.m., Sorrells tells Swinney that Ferrelli is the Clemson compliance office trying to re-enter the transfer portal.

4:15 p.m., Swinney says he called Clemson AD Graham Neff and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

4:19 p.m., Sorrells calls Williams but doesn’t get an answer. Williams texts he is flying and would try to figure out what was going on.

4:40 p.m., Sorrells arrives at Ferrelli’s apartment and speak with Ferrelli, who tells Sorrells he’s going to Ole Miss.

At 5:39 p.m., Sorrells speaks with Thomas to inform him Clemson would pursue all options to hold Ole Miss accountable for tampering.

At 7:20 p.m., Ferrelli affirms plan to enter the transfer portal with Swinney.

Here’s the full press conference video. Timeline begins at the 7:19-mark.