Instant Reaction: Close Again, But Not Close Enough for Ole Miss

Ole Miss has a penchant for close games this season. Whether it’s a win or loss, the Rebels either stay close or can’t pull away.

That trend continued Saturday morning in a 72-63 loss to Kentucky in which the Rebels trailed by just five points with less than 30 seconds to play.

Kentucky’s largest lead of the game was just 10 points late in the first half and Ole Miss closed that gap to six points at halftime. But the Rebels couldn’t find a way to regain the lead.

The last three minutes of the game was mostly spent with Ole Miss needing just one field goal or three-pointer to tie the game. The Wildcats helped out by going on a streak of three minutes without a field goal. Collin Chandler’s deep three-pointer with a hand in his face ended that streak.

Zach Day hit his own three-pointer from the corner in front of the Ole Miss bench with 26.1 seconds left and the score at 68-63. It was the last points scored by the Rebels and Kentucky made its free throws in game’s final half minute.

It’s a frustrating loss because Ole Miss had its chances. It was within striking distance for most of the game, like it has been in several losses this season.

This time, though, Ole Miss’s offense relied mostly on Malik Dia and AJ Storr.

Dia had 16 points (6-15 FG) and AJ Storr had 20 (6-14), but the next highest scorer was Day who had six points, all of which came on two three-pointers.

More frustratingly was the intensity and effort Ole Miss showed, especially in the first half. The first 20 minutes was a slugfest that saw Ole Miss held to its lowest first half point total this season.

Countless times Ole Miss players were diving for loose balls, fighting for rebounds, drawing fouls and forcing turnovers. But the scoring wasn’t there.

The Rebels ended the game with a 32.3 FG% and was 7-for-21 on three-pointers. If a few more shots fall, the final three minutes (when Kentucky led 62-60) would look a lot different.

Instead, the Rebels are looking at a long week off.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 20

Rebounds: Corey Chest, 10

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 4

Steals: AJ Storr, 3

Blocks: James Scott, 1

Next Up

The Rebels have the upcoming week off which is good considering the winter storm moving through the country in the early portion of the week.

Ole Miss won’t be back on the court until next Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The game will be televised on SEC Network.