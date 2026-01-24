Rebels expected to land commitment from Miami offensive lineman

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss and coach Pete Golding are still dabbling in the transfer portal to enhance the Rebels offensive line for the 2026 season.

While Auburn and Arkansas were in hot pursuit of Miami transfer offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler, the Rebels appear to have separated themselves, according to On3.

Ole Miss has received an On3 prediction to land Miami transfer offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler. pic.twitter.com/LyMepYc56J — All SEC Football (@allsec_fb) January 24, 2026

Kinsler primarily served in a backup role this season for the national runner up Hurricanes team. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound transfer can play multiple positions along the line and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) January 24, 2026

What Makes Kinsler Intriguing

Addressing offensive line depth has been a priority for head coach Pete Golding and his staff during this transfer portal cycle. While Ole Miss has added linemen through transfer commitments this offseason, departures and ongoing roster turnover have left question marks along the line.

Kinsler’s ability to play both guard and tackle positions increases his appeal. At Miami, he spent the 2025 season primarily backing up future NFL Draft pick Francis Mauigoa, gaining valuable experience against ACC competition.

His presence would provide immediate competition in the Rebels’ front five and help offset departures that have created openings at multiple offensive line spots.

It’s possible coaches value his size and functional versatility as they evaluate fits within their blocking schemes moving forward under new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Kinsler’s Background

Originally from Ocala, Florida, Kinsler was was considered a highly touted recruit in the 2023 class. He was the No. 567 ranked player in the country and among the top-100 prospects in Florida.

Over the course of his tenure with the Hurricanes, he appeared in over 20 games and demonstrated flexibility in blocking assignments, gaining experience in both run-blocking and pass protection schemes.

Kinsler helped establish Miami up front to make explosive plays in both the pass and run game, allowing playmakers such as Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher to find room in the open field.

The Rebels have the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports team rankings. Ole Miss has signed several immediate impact transfers this cycle including quarterback Deuce Knight (Auburn), offensive tackle Carius Curne (LSU), wide receiver Darrell Gill (Syracuse), cornerback Jay Crawford (Auburn), safety Edwin Joseph (Florida State) and defensive tackle Michai Boireau (Florida).