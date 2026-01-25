Rebels Among Latest SEC Teams to Offer Tupelo Standout Linebacker

Tupelo High School standout linebacker Kaiden Buchanan has emerged as one of Mississippi’s top defensive prospects in the 2028 class, recently picking up an offer from Ole Miss.

Buchanan, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, has witnessed his recruiting stock skyrocket in recent weeks after a phenomenal sophomore campaign.

He recorded 75 total tackles, 22 quarterback hurries, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

As a sophomore, Buchanan showed the ability to be disruptive at all three levels by forcing four fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections on the way to being named a Mississippi Class 7A all-state selection.

He opened up about his recruitment with All SEC Football, sharing what he likes about Ole Miss, Arkansas and much more.

“The Rebels stand out because they can compete with anyone in the country,” Buchanan said. “Watching them in the College Football Playoffs and seeing how they fought at the highest level really stood out to me, especially as an in-state SEC program.”

Buchanan is currently focused on continuing to build relationships with coaching staffs and planning spring visits. He tells HottyToddy.com that the Rebels will receive an unofficial visit this spring, but a date is to be determined.

Rivals ranks him as a 4-star prospect at No. 57 nationally, No. 4 among linebackers and No. 4 among athletes in Mississippi for the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Rebels Chasing 2028 Prospects

Ole Miss has offered roughly 90 rising juniors in the 2028 class, but has yet to receive a commitment. That could change soon as players across the country are starting to commit earlier than at any point in recruiting history.

As for linebackers, the Rebels have extended offers to three other 2028 linebackers in Skylar Alston (Raleigh, North Carolina), 3-star Travion Washington (Brandon) and Shamar Evans (Forest).

New coach Pete Golding and his staff were able to keep a solid signing class together in a short period of time after the departure of Lane Kiffin. Things seem to be moving in the right direction after Cinderella run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, using that momentum to catapult them to one of the nation’s top transfer portal hauls.

If the Rebels can keep things going in an upward trajectory, it’ll be extremely hard for high schoolers to say no to what is being built in Oxford.