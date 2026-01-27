Ole Miss Stars Rack Up Way-Too-Early All-America Honors

We have reached the point of the college football offseason where things have quieted down somewhat.

Now we can start to get an idea for what teams will look like, who the best on paper is and who will be the star players next season.

Plenty of outlets will take their best guesses at all of those things. Many have already published their way-too-early top 25 rankings. Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss is featured near the top in most of those.

The Rebels are also racking up appearances on individual player lists, like On3’s Way-Too-Early 2026 All-America football team.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and kicker Lucas Carneiro were all named to On3’s first-team list after breakout 2025 seasons their first year in Oxford.

Here’s what On3’s Chris Low said about Chambliss:

“There’s a caveat. Chambliss still needs to be granted a waiver or court injunction to play in 2026. If so, he’s one of the most dynamic players returning in college football and one of the most difficult to defend with his ability to avoid pressure and make big plays. Chambliss was the only player in the country last season to pass for more than 3,900 yards (3,937) and rush for more than 500 yards (527). He accounted for 30 touchdowns, 22 passing and eight rushing.”

And here’s what Low said about Lacy:

“Lacy’s first season with Ole Miss after transferring from Missouri was a huge success and a big reason the Rebels made it to the playoff semifinals. He has breakaway speed (see his 73-yard touchdown run vs. Miami), and he’s also durable (an FBS-leading 307 carries) with 24 rushing touchdowns. Chambliss and Lacy back together in the same backfield is bad news for opposing defenses.”

Finally, here’s what Low said about Carneiro:

“Carneiro was one of the many stars for Ole Miss in its playoff run to the semifinals after transferring from Western Kentucky. He’s an incredible asset to the offense because any time the Rebels get close to the 40-yard line, he’s in range. He made four from beyond 50 yards in the playoff and drilled the game-winning 47-yard field goal to beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Carneiro was 31-of-35 on the season and made 14-of-17 from 40 yards or longer.”

Lacy and Carneiro are officially returning to Ole Miss next season. As Low alluded to, Chambliss is fighting for another year of eligibility. His appeal of the NCAA’s ruling was held last week and no announcement of that has been made.

On February 12, Chambliss’ lawsuit against the NCAA asking for a preliminary injunction is scheduled to be heard in a Mississippi state court.