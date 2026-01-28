Ole Miss Makes Final Four for 2027 Linebacker Kenneth Simon II

Ole Miss is nearly done with this transfer portal cycle, but recruiting never stops.

Coaches across the country are beginning to make headway into building their 2027 signing classes and Ole Miss is hoping to build one of the nation’s best classes.

The Rebels are at least in contention for several highly-rated prospects, including four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II out of Brentwood Academy (Tenn.).

Simon’s dad is Kevin Simon, a former NFL linebacker who played at Tennessee where he was a two-time All-SEC selection. Last season, Simon helped lead Brentwood to an undefeated 12-0 season and a TSSAA Division II-AA state championship.

He also participated in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl where he gained the attention of some of the biggest programs in the sport, including Ole Miss.

Simon recently revealed his final four schools to 247Sports and listed Ole Miss along with Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. linebacker plans to visit all four schools in the future and decide between one of them.

Here’s what Simon said about Ole Miss to 247Sports.

“Coach Shoop being promoted to the linebackers coach made Ole Miss stick out to me a lot. Also, just knowing that the head coach is one of the best defensive minds in college football right now. I could definitely envision myself in the baby blue and red.”

Scouting Report

Simon is rated the No. 196 overall player by 247Sports, No. 226 overall by On3 and No. 182 by ESPN.

Here’s a scouting report on Simon from 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

“Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality, and awareness to play all three downs. Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship. Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps. Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football. Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact. Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles. Might not be the biggest, but he is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger. Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass.”