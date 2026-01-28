Ole Miss Makes Final 12 for Elite 2027 EDGE Anthony Sweeney

Ole Miss showed on the field it belongs amongst the best of the best. Now it’s showing it belongs in that same group on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has the Rebels in the final 12 schools for one of the nation’s top-rated EDGE players, Anthony Sweeney.

The four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. listed Ole Miss along with Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, Maryland and Texas Tech.

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Anthony Sweeney is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’4 230 EDGE is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings (No. 3 EDGE) Where Should He Go?https://t.co/kZ3Vvi3ZR1 pic.twitter.com/fWwpxIyEJX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has also earned scholarship offers from those schools, plus Ohio State, North Carolina, Florida, and Penn States, among several others during his recruitment.

Sweeney is a consensus top 50 recruit among the major recruiting services and would be welcomed at any program in the country.

Scouting Report

247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins filed this scouting report on Sweeney:

“Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so.

“Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line.

“Played some running back and wide receiver early on in prep career, which speaks to the caliber of athlete. Must keep improving technique and will need to embrace the weight room if he’s going to reach full potential. Should be viewed as a potential game-wrecker at the Power Four level that could fit into a variety of different schemes.”

Retaining Golding and the rest of the defensive staff has allowed Ole Miss to intensify its push for elite national talent, including Sweeney. That approach has the Rebels squarely in the hunt for the No. 3 EDGE in the 2027 cycle as they swing big this offseason.