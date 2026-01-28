Ole Miss Leans on Frank Wilson in Battle for Louisiana DB Savoy Guidry

Out of all the coaching changes that took place in December with Ole Miss coaches going to LSU, some staying, some LSU coaches and staff coming to Oxford, one has the potential to have a huge impact.

Ole Miss associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson is widely considered one of the best recruiters in college football, especially in the New Orleans area.

So, it’s no surprise Wilson has the Rebels firmly in contention for one of top prospects in Louisiana.

Holy Cross (New Orleans) defensive back Savoy Guidry is rising up the recruiting ranks after a strong junior season. He has been connected to schools like Nebraska, Florida State, Arkansas and Florida during his recruitment.

Ole Miss has to feel good about its chances, especially after Wilson made an in-home visit with Guidry on Monday, a firm indication the Rebels are seriously pursuing the 6-foot, 180 lbs. defensive back.

The Rebels will have to compete with most of its SEC brethren for Guidry, including the school down in the bayou, LSU. However, much of the Tigers’ recruiting success in Louisiana was attributed to Wilson and it’ll be interesting to see how new LSU coach Lane Kiffin manages to overcome that loss.

And, yes, this all plays into the ongoing rivalry that’s on a slow simmer that’ll pick up in no time.

Building Class of 2027

Ole Miss is still in the early stages of building its next high school recruiting class. As of Tuesday, the Rebels have just two commitments for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman out of Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering committed to Ole Miss in June of last year. He remained committed after Kiffin left for LSU and defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to head coach.

Pittman is the No. 28 overall recruit in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 2 player in Tennessee.

The Rebels also have a commitment from four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn. Croucher is rated as the No. 17 quarterback nationwide and No. 11 recruit in Tennessee.

Guidry’s recruitment will be one worth monitoring as Ole Miss continues to leverage Wilson’s deep Louisiana ties while laying the foundation for its 2027 class.

With only two commitments so far, the Rebels are clearly prioritizing quality over quantity early in the cycle, and landing a defensive back from the heart of LSU’s traditional recruiting footprint would be another statement that Ole Miss intends to remain a major player in the region.