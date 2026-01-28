Ole Miss Reportedly Favorite to Land WR Horatio Fields

Ole Miss may not be done working the transfer portal.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Ole Miss is expected to land former Missouri wide receiver Horatio Fields. No reports make the move official, but it’d be shocking if Fields wasn’t a Rebel next season.

BREAKING: On3’s @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for 𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 to land WR Horatio Fields frm Auburn. The junior had 39 catches for 463 yards and 4 TDs at Wake Forest in 2024 before transferring to Auburn, where an injury ended his season in Week 4. 🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/qE6ggwyL1r — NCAA Transfer Portal 🌐 (@PortalPredict) January 28, 2026

Fields signed with Missouri during this transfer portal cycle, joining former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons. But last week the Tigers added another ex-Rebel, wide receiver Cayden Lee. Once Lee became a Tiger, Fields was released from his contract with Missouri and now it appears it’ll basically be a trade of wide receivers.

Fields was with a different SEC, Tiger team in 2025. He caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown with Auburn before suffering a season-ending injury in September. Before that, Fields played at Wake Forest where he caught 44 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

Should Fields end up in Oxford, he’ll join a wide receiver room that looks good on paper at least. Along with Fields, Ole Miss added Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer and Cameron Miller in the transfer portal to join Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Caleb Cunningham already at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Incoming Rebels

CB Jay Crawford (Auburn)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

EDGE Nelson Maldonado (Nevada)

CB Sharif Denson (Florida)

DL Michai Boireau (Florida)

DL Jeheim Oatis (Colorado)

OL Carius Curne (LSU)

S Edwin Joseph (Florida State)

S Joenel Aguero (Georgia)

QB Deuce Knight (Auburn)

WR Cameron Miller (Kentucky)

OL Troy Everett (Oklahoma)

QB Walker Howard (Louisiana)

WR Darrell Gill (Syracuse)

WR Isaiah Spencer (Virginia Tech)

LB Tah’j Butler (Georgia Tech)

Edge Jordan Renaud (Alabama)

WR Johntay Cook (Syracuse)

TE Michael Smith (South Carolina)

RB Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

OL Enoch Wangoy (Florida)

RB Makhi Frazier (Michigan State)

S Tony Mitchell (Mississippi State)

LB Luke Ferrelli (Cal/Clemson)

OL Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami)

Outgoing Rebels