Why Cotie McMahon’s Latest Honors Matter More Than Just Awards

Cotie McMahon didn’t need a speech or a spotlight to make her point.

She let the box score do the talking. For Ole Miss women’s basketball, that’s been more than enough lately.

The Rebels forward picked up multiple honors this week, recognition that lined up neatly with how she’s played since the season began.

McMahon was named Co-SEC Player of the Week and also earned USBWA National Player of the Week honors.

Those awards didn’t come from one quiet night or a lucky bounce. They came from steady production and a week where McMahon looked comfortable being the player Ole Miss leans on most.

She’s been that presence for most of the season. McMahon has scored in double figures in nearly every game and crossed the 20-point mark 11 times.

That kind of consistency matters when conference play tightens.

The week that drew the attention included a standout performance against Missouri. McMahon finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists and two blocks in the win.

That scoring total matched a career high. It also made her the first Rebel this season to reach 30 points in a game, a mark that hadn’t been hit by an Ole Miss player since March of last year.

McMahon didn’t frame it as anything special afterward. She focused instead on execution and staying true to what the Rebs work on daily.

Her approach fits the way Ole Miss plays. The Rebels don’t ask her to force shots.

They ask her to read the floor, finish possessions, and rebound like it matters every time.

That’s why the awards followed naturally. They were more a reflection than a surprise.

COTIE MCMAHON TONIGHT 🔥 • 33 POINTS

• 12 REBOUNDS

• 5 ASSISTS

• 2 BLOCKS

Numbers That Stack Up Across SEC

When the SEC handed out its weekly honor, McMahon shared the recognition.

Even as a co-winner, the nod marked her second SEC Player of the Week award this season and the ninth weekly conference honor of her career.

That history matters. McMahon has been doing this long enough that the league knows what she brings, even in her first season with Ole Miss.

Her national recognition carried extra weight. The USBWA named her to its National Weekly Starting Five, a group reserved for the most impactful performances in the country that week.

It was the third time she’s earned that national weekly honor in her career. Two of those came before she arrived in Oxford.

The week stood out statistically, too. McMahon led the SEC in scoring and rebounding during that stretch. Nationally, she ranked fourth in points per game.

In every game this season where McMahon recorded a double-double, another Rebel joined her.

That says as much about her presence as it does about her teammates. Defenses collapse toward her. Passing lanes open. Rebounds turn into second chances.

That’s a ripple effect Ole Miss has come to rely on.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has watched McMahon settle into that role quickly. This transfer didn’t arrive needing time. She arrived ready to work.

The Rebels didn’t change who they were. They simply added a piece that fit.

What the Honors Say About Rebs

Weekly awards don’t define a season, but they can explain one. In McMahon’s case, they underline how central she’s been to Ole Miss staying competitive in the SEC.

She’s not chasing numbers. She’s responding to what games ask of her. Some nights that means scoring. Others, it means rebounding or defending the rim.

The Rebels have benefited from that flexibility. When the pace slows, McMahon gives them a steady option. When games get physical, she leans into it.

The honors also reflect how visible Ole Miss has become nationally. Players don’t earn USBWA recognition without eyes watching.

For the Rebs, that matters as conference play moves forward. It confirms that what they’re doing shows up beyond Oxford.

McMahon hasn’t framed the week as a turning point. She’s treated it like part of the season’s rhythm.

That tone fits her game. Solid. Direct. Repeatable.

Ole Miss will need all of it as the schedule keeps rolling. The awards are a pause, not a finish line.