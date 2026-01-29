Ole Miss Battling SEC Powers for Multiple Four-Star Prospects

Whether Ole Miss coaches are flying or driving, they’re definitely racking up a large amount of rewards points.

The Rebels have spent most of this week traveling around to visit some of the nation’s top-rated recruits. One of those visits took place Wednesday afternoon where coach Pete Golding met with four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey.

Ole Miss is battling some familiar names – Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson – to land the Prattville (Ala.) safety. Aparicio-Bailey rose up the recruiting ranks this season after a strong junior season in 2025 and is now considered a top 10 safety by the major recruiting services.

After meeting with Golding, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder posted a photo with Golding on social media.

Aparicio-Bailey is being heavily recruited by Alabama and Ole Miss and reports state that Kirby Smart and Georgia are increasing their pursuit after an in-person meeting this week.

Ole Miss, LSU Battle for 4-Star Athlete

Cecilia (La.) High School athlete Braylon Calais is starting to narrow down his list of contenders and could be another battlefield for the Ole Miss-LSU rivalry.

According to Rivals, LSU and Ole Miss are the two leading programs for Calais, who is the nation’s No. 4 athlete. Calais is reportedly going to be on a visit to LSU this weekend.

“I’m liking what I’m hearing so far with the staff changing and the expectations, but only time can tell,” Calais told Rivals about LSU. “Bringing LSU back to what it’s supposed to be on and off the field.”

Calais has also spent time in Oxford, attending at least one game this past season.

“I’ve been up there for the Arkansas game, but never really got to experience the campus yet, so I’m excited to see that,” Calais said. “They really started to push hard and I’m pretty excited to see how I’ll fit into everything.”

Of course, the Tigers and Rebels aren’t the only contenders left standing for Calais. Ohio State is also in the mix.

“The university itself is really what’s keeping them in mind,” he said. “Being that he (Hankton) is a real Boot boy up there in that cold makes me feel like I have a chance to endure it as well.”

Another Louisiana Target

Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley (St. Augustine) announced his top five schools and included Ole Miss with LSU, Tennessee, Houston and Ohio State.

In 2025, he caught 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per reception. Whitley is another recruit that could come to Ole Miss thanks to recruiting whiz Frank Wilson, who is an alumnus of St. Augustine himself.