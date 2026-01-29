Why Ole Miss Is Still Chasing a Five-Star RB Leaning Ohio State

Ole Miss continues to show up in one of the most competitive recruiting races in the country, even as momentum appears to be shifting elsewhere.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has narrowed his list, and while Ohio State is trending upward, the Rebels remain one of the programs still pushing for his attention.

Georges plays at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where his junior season made him one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 class.

He rushed for more than 1,600 yards and scored 25 touchdowns, helping his team win a state championship. That production has drawn attention from programs across the SEC and beyond.

At 6 feet and around 205 pounds, Georges combines size with speed and power.

Recruiting services have ranked him among the top running backs in the country, and that ranking explains why nearly every major program wants a shot.

Ole Miss has stayed active throughout the process, even as the race tightens.

The Rebels are one of eight schools still on Georges’ list. That group includes Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas and Alabama.

It’s a list filled with tradition, resources and recent success, which makes staying involved a challenge for any program.

Ohio State Trending, Rebs Still Present

As things stand now, Ohio State appears to have the upper hand.

Recruiting coverage indicates the Buckeyes are trending toward becoming the favorite, though no final decision has been announced.

That trend hasn’t removed Ole Miss from the conversation, but it does add urgency.

Recruiting rarely follows a straight line. Early favorites can change, and relationships still matter.

For Ole Miss, staying engaged means continuing to show Georges how he fits into the program and how his development would be handled over time.

The Rebels know that running back recruiting often comes down to trust and opportunity.

Georges has been open about what matters most to him, and coaching relationships are a big part of that equation.

Coaching Connection Stands Out

In comments shared with Rivals, Georges explained why one coach in particular has stood out during the process.

He pointed directly to Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and what he brings to the table.

“Coach Locklyn is someone I can really learn from,” Georges said. “He’s a great coach and he knows how to develop running backs. He’s easy to talk to and I like what he is about.”

That quote helps explain why Ohio State is gaining traction. Still, recruiting is about more than one factor. While Locklyn has made an impression, Ole Miss continues to sell its own path for development and opportunity.

The Rebs have made it clear they value high-level skill talent and want players who can make an impact early.

That message resonates with top recruits, even when other programs are gaining momentum.

Why This Battle Matters for Ole Miss

Recruiting elite running backs is never simple, and it’s rarely quiet. For Ole Miss, being involved in a battle like this signals its continued push to compete nationally.

Even when another program trends ahead, staying in the mix matters.

The Rebels understand that finishing second or third still carries weight. Top recruits talk to each other, and being seen as a serious contender helps with future evaluations and relationships.

It also reinforces that Ole Miss belongs in conversations with college football’s biggest brands.

At the same time, Ohio State’s position reflects its recent success at developing players and sending them to the next level.

That reputation plays a role in every recruiting cycle and adds pressure on other programs trying to break through.

What Comes Next in the Process

The next stretch of the recruiting calendar will be important. Georges will continue taking visits, talking with coaches and narrowing his options.

Spring and summer trips often shape final decisions, especially for players at his level.

Ole Miss will focus on showing how Georges fits into its offense and culture.

That includes explaining how he would be used, how he would be developed and how he could grow both on and off the field.

The Rebs also know patience is part of the process.

Early trends don’t always decide the outcome, and recruiting battles can shift with one strong visit or one meaningful conversation.

Staying in the Picture

For now, Ole Miss remains involved, even as Ohio State carries the current momentum.

The Rebels haven’t stepped away, and Georges hasn’t closed the door.

That keeps this recruitment worth watching as it continues to unfold.

The Rebs may not control every factor, but staying present keeps opportunity alive.

In recruiting, that presence often matters just as much as timing.