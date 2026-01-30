Ole Miss Battles National Powers for No. 1 In-State Recruit Caden Moss

Ole Miss coaches are traveling far and wide to build its 2027 signing class, but they don’t have to travel far for one of the best recruits in the nation.

The Rebels are firmly in contention to sign Jackson Academy offensive lineman Caden moss, who is rated as the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi by the major recruiting services.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman is listed as the No. 15 overall recruit in the nation and No. 4 offensive tackle. The list of schools to offer Moss looks more like a list of the sport’s biggest programs.

Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio State are considered the top contenders to sign Moss, according to 247Sports’ Tom Loy.

“Ole Miss is the big home-state school. I’ve built a great relationship with them,” Moss said about Ole Miss. “They were my first P4 offer. I have great relationships with Coach Garrison, Coach James, and Coach Bolden. The people are what really make Ole Miss great. From the staff to the fans.”

2027 5 star OL @Caden__moss had a very good day. pic.twitter.com/l0vSBRjPgB — Demetric D. Warren (@DemetricDWarren) January 1, 2026

Moss can’t help solve the Rebels’ current question marks about its starting tackles after last year’s starters exhausted their eligibility. But Moss could solve that problem in future seasons, which makes him a high priority recruit for Pete Golding.

But the competition will be fierce and, unsurprisingly, the Rebels will be going up against LSU and its new coach, Lane Kiffin.

“There’s nothing like the purple and gold. I’ve been watching them as a kid as well,” Moss said. “They have an amazing culture down there. Coach Davis was a great person and coach. He gave me a lot of knowledge about life. Coach Wolford is the current offensive line coach now, and I have started to develop a relationship with him.”

However, Moss’s recruitment is still wide open. He hasn’t narrowed down his list of suitors and hasn’t scheduled any official visits (or at least none have been reported).