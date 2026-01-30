From Georgia to Louisiana, Ole Miss Coaches Hit the Road for 2027 Targets

Whether by plane or car, Ole Miss coaches are once again logging serious miles this week as the staff continues its push on the recruiting trail.

The latest stop took the Rebels to Flowery Branch, Georgia, where Cherokee Bluff athlete Dylan Haley has quickly become one of the hotter names in the 2027 class. Haley flew under the radar early in his prep career, but a strong junior season has SEC programs taking notice of the versatile defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder now holds offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and several others, with interest ramping up in recent weeks. LSU made its way to Georgia to check on Haley this week, and Kirby Smart’s staff has also been involved.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss staff made sure they were part of that conversation as well, traveling to see Haley as the Rebels continue to identify and prioritize their top 2027 targets. Ole Miss has positioned itself well early, with the coaching staff hoping to get Haley on campus for an official visit in the coming months as his recruitment heats up.

It’s been a busy stretch for Golding and company, who have checked in on multiple priority prospects this week as Ole Miss lays the groundwork for its 2027 recruiting class.

Here’s a brief list of reported visits Ole Miss coaches have made this week: