Rebels Remain in the Mix as Elite 2027 CB Montre Jackson Trims List

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson has cut his list to eight schools, and yes, Ole Miss made the cut. That alone tells you something about where the Rebels sit in the national picture these days.

Jackson, one of the top 20 cornerbacks in the 2027 class, announced a finalist group of Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma, SMU, Tennessee, Duke, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. It’s a who’s who of programs that don’t waste time chasing prospects who can’t play, and Jackson absolutely can.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster has been a national name for a while, pulling in offers from the Rebels, Longhorns, Sooners and plenty of others. His track numbers — 10.39 in the 100 and 21.02 in the 200 as a sophomore — only reinforce why so many staffs have been hovering around Garland this offseason.

For Ole Miss, landing in the final eight isn’t just a recruiting footnote. It’s another reminder that the program is operating in a different tier now.

Pete Golding and the revamped staff have spent the week crisscrossing the country checking in on top 2027 targets, and Jackson being willing to keep the Rebels in the mix shows that message is landing.

The real work begins as Jackson lines up his official visits, but Ole Miss is firmly in the conversation — and that’s becoming less of a surprise and more of an expectation.

