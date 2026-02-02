Rebels Dominate the Glass, Lock Down Auburn in 71-45 Win

No. 13 Ole Miss turned in the type of performance expected of a team with big goals Monday night.

The Rebels dominated Auburn, 71-45, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Tigers were only 32% from the field and made just one three-pointer (14 attempts), turned the ball over 15 times and grabbed only 23 rebounds.

On the flip side, Ole Miss didn’t have a dominant shooting night. They were just shy of 50% from the field (27-55 FG) and made 4-of-13 three-point attempts. Where the dominance came was on the defensive end of the floor and underneath the basket.

The Rebels scored 15 points off of the 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Tigers 51-23. That includes 17 offensive rebounds for the Rebels and only seven for Missouri. That led to the Rebels scoring 15 second-chance points, while Auburn had just seven.

It wasn’t the complete, total-dominant game for Ole Miss, though.

The first three minutes of the game went perfectly for Auburn. The Tigers forced four turnovers in that time and took a 10-4 lead. They’d keep forcing turnovers with Ole Miss ending the game with 22, but after those five minutes, things turned sour for the Tigers.

Ole Miss ended the first quarter on an 18-0 after being down by six, making 50% of its field goals and beginning to show its dominance on the boards with 15 rebounds (four offensive).

The opening quarter ended with the Rebels leading 22-10. That means Auburn went scoreless for 6 minutes, 58 seconds after being up 10-4.

Ole Miss kept up its dominant offensive streak, holding Auburn to just nine points, forced six turnovers and out-rebounded the Tigers 11-5.

From there, Ole Miss took a 45-19 lead into halftime and all that was left to be decided was if anything bad would befall the Rebels.

It might have, too.

Latasha Lattimore, one of the nation’s best shot-blockers, left the game early in the fourth quarter with a right leg/foot injury. She wasn’t able to put much weight on the leg as she went to the locker room.

Ole Miss fans should hope it isn’t too serious, but with the quick turnaround for the next game on Thursday, Lattimore’s status will be of interest in the Student-Athlete Availability Reports.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 20 (7-13 FG)

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 11 (5 offensive)

Assists: Kaitlin Peterson, 3

Steals: Christeen Iwuala/Cotie McMahon/Denim DeShields, 2

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 2

Next Up

Ole Miss will get a chance to return to Oxford, but may be better off just staying in Alabama for a few more days. The Rebels are set to travel to No. 21 Alabama on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network.