Regions Foundation awards $100K for winter storm recovery

The Regions Foundation on Tuesday announced grants totaling $100,000 to support disaster recovery in communities across Middle Tennessee and North Mississippi that were crippled by the impacts of a major winter storm in late January.

The Regions Foundation is an Alabama-based nonprofit that is primarily funded by Regions Bank.

In addition to providing disaster-recovery funding in areas served by Regions Bank, the Regions Foundation delivers grants addressing other long-term issues such as economic and community development, education, financial wellness and more.

Organizations supported by the grants announced Tuesday are:

• United Way of Greater Nashville: The Regions Foundation is designating $50,000 of its recovery grant funding to support ongoing United Way efforts to help those affected by the storm. On-the-ground services supported by United Way of Greater Nashville during times like this range from immediate relief through providing food, water and shelter, to dispatching volunteers and collaborating with other organizations to help ensure the right aid is reaching people who have urgent needs.

• North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross: The Regions Foundation is designating the other $50,000 of its recovery grant funding to support Red Cross relief efforts under way in communities across North Mississippi that were blanketed with thick sheets of ice, prompting power outages and other emergency conditions for over a week.

“When disasters strike, United Way of Greater Nashville and the American Red Cross are ready to respond with care and compassion,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Months and even years of disaster-response planning are coming to fruition right now because these nonprofits have the experience, skills and dedication to quickly go into action and serve neighbors in need. Our opportunity at the Regions Foundation is to provide financial backing that helps ensure people facing needs today – and tomorrow – will be able to benefit from these crucial lifelines.”

Lee Blank, market executive for Regions Bank in Middle Tennessee, said the grants from the Regions Foundation are the latest of countless examples of people and nonprofits showing solidarity during a time of severe impacts on individuals, families and businesses.

“All of us who live in Middle Tennessee have been affected in one way or another,” Blank shared. “Organizations like United Way of Greater Nashville are making a real, tangible difference. We appreciate our colleagues at the Regions Foundation for providing crucial funding to support these operations. And we encourage others who are in a position to give to consider how they can donate or volunteer in support of not only the work under way today – but also preparations United Way and others are making year-round so they are always ready to respond.”

In North Mississippi, Regions Bank Market Executive Ashley McLellan has seen the impacts of the storm first-hand.

“This recent winter storm brought punishing cold and ice to communities across North Mississippi, leaving many families without power and facing real hardship,” McLellan said. “While this level of winter weather is uncommon for our region, what is familiar is the way people step up for one another when it matters most. In the midst of these outages and disruptions, volunteers and personnel have been on the ground, focused on keeping people safe, warm and supported. We are deeply grateful to every Red Cross volunteer and team member serving North Mississippi, and we thank the Regions Foundation for their generosity in helping sustain these critical relief efforts when our neighbors need them most.”

Separately, Regions Bank is offering a series of disaster-recovery financial services designed to help those affected by the late January winter storm.

Options from the bank include:

Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs

No check-cashing fees for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a branch

Personal and business loan payment assistance may be available

“Another way we serve is by simply listening – truly listening to the unique needs of consumers and business owners – and seeing how our financial experience can help meet short-term and long-term priorities,” said John Jordan, head of Retail for Regions Bank. “We’re members of these communities, too. And we’re ready to help.”While a small number of Regions Bank branches in Mississippi and Tennessee are closed due to impacts from the winter storm, the vast majority of locations are back open and ready to serve. Any branch that remains closed will be reopened as soon as possible in the coming days.

About Regions Foundation

The Alabama-based Region Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank. To learn more about the Regions Foundation visit www.regions.com/foundation.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $160 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.