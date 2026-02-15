Board of Aldermen Meeting Agendas – February 17, 2026

Oxford’s Board of Aldermen will meet twice Tuesday, Feb. 17, beginning with a 1 p.m. special meeting focused on big-picture issues, including metered parking on the Square during home football Saturdays, a proposed water and sewer rate increase, and a new salary structure for employees in the Utilities Department’s Water and Sewer Division. The board will reconvene at 5 p.m. for its regular meeting, where members are set to address Winter Storm Fern recovery costs, emergency borrowing, surplus equipment, numerous police and fire travel requests, development cases, and a full slate of event permits ranging from Mardi Gras festivities to the Double Decker Arts Festival.
AGENDA
Special Meeting
February 17, 2026
1:00 PM
City Hall Courtroom
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- New Business
- Discuss metered parking on the Square on home football game Saturdays.
- Discuss water/sewer rate increase for the Oxford Utilities Department. (Rob Neely)
- Discuss a new salary structure for employees of the Water/Sewer Division of the Oxford Utilities Department. (Rob Neely)
- Closing the meeting
- Adjourn
AGENDA
Regular Meeting
February 17, 2026
5:00 p.m.
City Hall Courtroom
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.
- Opening the Meeting
- Call to Order.
- Adopt the agenda for the meeting.
- Mayor’s Report
- Regular Agenda: City Clerk’s Office
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Regular Board of Aldermen meeting on February 3, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request permission to approve the minutes for the Special Board of Aldermen Meetings on January 25, 2026, January 28, 2026, January 30, 2026, and January 31, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request permission to approve the minutes of the Special Meeting on February 10, 2026. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request permission to approve the accounts for all city departments. (Leslie McCormick)
- Request approval of Emergency Purchases made as a result of Winter Storm Fern, that occurred over January 23-26, 2026. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Request permission to accept Tree Fund donations. (Rhonda Burchett)
- Consider the consent agenda
- Fixed Assets Management
- Request permission to declare two pieces of equipment from the Municipal Courts Department surplus and authorize their disposal. (Nickie Denley)
- Request permission to declare one piece of equipment from the Oxford Fire Department surplus and authorize its disposal. (Joey Gardner)
- Request permission to declare one piece of equipment from the Oxford Police Department surplus and authorize its disposal. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Miscellaneous:
- Request permission to approve the water and sewer adjustments as per the Oxford Utilities Adjustment Policy. (Rob Neely)
- Request approval of a sole-source purchase from Insight LPR for data hosting software for the Oxford Police Department. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve donations on behalf of the Oxford ARC. (Kelli Briscoe)
- Travel Requests:
- Request permission for twenty-five employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Holos 1 Day Reset Training on March 20, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, for an estimated cost of $9,200.00 for registration. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for five employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Phlebotomy Certification program in Waco, Georgia, on April 27–29, 2026, for an estimated cost of $2,871.52 for lodging and meals. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for thirteen employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend the Standardized Field Sobriety Training on March 17-19, 2026, in Oxford, Mississippi, at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for three employees from the Oxford Police Department to attend MLEOA 2026 Lawdog Seminar and Certification on March 10-12, 2026, in Batesville, Mississippi at no cost to the city. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for the 405D Alcohol, Drug, and Impaired Driving-Training Coordination Grant employees from the Oxford Police Department to travel to the locations on the designated dates to host ARIDE & SFST Classes, in accordance with the requirements of the grant. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Fire Department to attend MSFA for the Mississippi Executive Fire Officer on March 24–26, 2026, May 19–21, 2026, July 14–16, 2026, and November 16–19, 2026, at an estimated cost of $1000.00 per employee. (Joey Gardner)
- Request permission for two employees from the Oxford Fire Department to attend the Mississippi Fire Service Instructors Conference on March 24– 27, 2026, in D’Iberville, Mississippi, at an estimated cost of $1,072.00. (Joey Gardner)
- Request permission for two employees from the Building Department of Development Services to attend the Code Academy Class on April 20–24, 2026, in Mobile, Alabama, at an estimated cost of $4,600.00. (Johnathan Mizell)
- Request permission for an employee from the Oxford Utilities Department to attend the TVPPA Annual Conference on May 17–20, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky, at an estimated cost of $1,803.00. (Rob Neely)
- Grants
- Request permission to apply for an AARP grant for the Emergency Management Department. (Shane Fortner)
- Request permission to apply for a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the Emergency Management Department. (Shane Fortner)
- Human Resources:
- Request permission to hire a full- time patrol officer for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire four interns for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a full-time dispatcher for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve a merit increase for an employee for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to move an employee to a certified part- time position for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the retirement of one employee from the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to approve the resignation of a full- time employee from the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a part-time employee for the Oxford Police Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire a full-time employee for Development Services. (Braxton Tullos)
- Request permission to hire two full- time employees for Development Services, Street Department. (Braxton Tullos)
- Regular Agenda: Other Departments
- Adopt a Proclamation to Recognize and Express Gratitude to Municipal Utilities Providing Mutual Aid Assistance During Winter Storm Fern.
- Consider a Resolution of Intent in connection with proposed emergency borrowing for expenses due to Winter Storm Fern.
- Regular Agenda: Police Department
- Request permission to adopt a retirement resolution for Oxford Police Department employee, Mark Hodges. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission for retired officer, Mark Hodges, to purchase his service weapon for $1.00 as allowed by State Statute. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve an event permit for Visit Oxford for Third Thursday – Music in the Pocket Park at the Pocket Part next to City Hall from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on March 19, 2026, April 16, 2026, May 21, 2026, and June 18, 2026. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve an event permit for Visit Oxford for the Double Decker Arts Festival starting at 10:00 pm on Thursday, April 23 2026 until 2:00 am on April 26, 2026 at the Oxford Square and City Parking lots. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Special Olympics MS to host a Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 4, 2026 from 10:00 am – 11 am. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for the U.S. Marshals Service to host Fallen Heroes Honor Run on March 6, 2026 from 6:00 am 7:00 am. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade Assembly permit for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church to host an Annual Mardi Gras Parade on February 17, 2026 from 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Request permission to approve a Parade/Assembly permit for Adam Stewart to host of Run of Champions Race on October 3, 2026 from 7:30 am – 11:00 am. (Jeff McCutchen)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Planning Department
- Request approval for Case #3319, a Final Plat Amendment requested by Pinelake Church, Inc for ‘Evergreens, Phase 3, Lot 8’, for property located at 5202 Pat Patterson Parkway (PPIN #38562) (Robert Baxter)
- Request approval for Case #3321, a Final Plat Amendment requested by Forest Hill Development (John Gallina), for ‘Grove at Grand Oaks,’ Phase 8, Lots 125, 126 & 127’, for property located at 1312 Torrey Pines Loop (PPIN #42062) (Kate Kenwright)
- Request approval for Case #3324, a Preliminary and Final Plat requested by Sarah Camp Milam for property located at 433 N 15th Street (PPIN #6162 & #42173) (Kate Kenwright)
- Appeal of Courthouse Square Historic Preservation Commission Case #487, a request by Stefano Capomazza to demolish the existing building and build a new building at 1006 Jefferson Avenue (PPIN #5854) (Kate Kenwright)
- Regular Agenda: Special Projects
- Consider Addendum No. 3 from Looks Great Services for a not-to-exceed extension. (Mark Levy)
- Consider Second Amendment to independent contractor agreement with DebrisTech to raise the not-to-exceed cap. (Mark Levy)
- Consider bids for the City of Oxford Rubbish Site West Expansion project. (Mark Levy)
- Regular Agenda: Development Services-Engineering Department
- Request permission to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Anderson Road Wells No. 3 and No. 4 Contract A Project. (John Crawley)
- Request permission for the Mayor to execute the contract agreements from the Anderson Road Water Distribution Improvements Project. (John Crawley)
- Consider the request from OIP Investments for a revocable license for 208 South Lamar Boulevard. (John Crawley)
- Regular Agenda: Closing the Meeting
- Consider an executive session.
- Adjourn.