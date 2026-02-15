Board of Aldermen Meeting Agendas – February 17, 2026

Oxford’s Board of Aldermen will meet twice Tuesday, Feb. 17, beginning with a 1 p.m. special meeting focused on big-picture issues, including metered parking on the Square during home football Saturdays, a proposed water and sewer rate increase, and a new salary structure for employees in the Utilities Department’s Water and Sewer Division. The board will reconvene at 5 p.m. for its regular meeting, where members are set to address Winter Storm Fern recovery costs, emergency borrowing, surplus equipment, numerous police and fire travel requests, development cases, and a full slate of event permits ranging from Mardi Gras festivities to the Double Decker Arts Festival.

Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82.

