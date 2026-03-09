Merit Badge College Draws Record Crowd of Scouts to Ole Miss

On February 21, Scouts from five states convened on the Ole Miss campus for a one-day Merit Badge College. The event, in its fifth year, drew a record attendance of 244 registered Scouts and Scout Leaders.

“It is amazing how fast the Merit Badge College has grown. In the five years since we started, it has grown by 208%. We had 65 Scouts registered for our first Merit Badge College in 2022. And all of those Scouts came from within our own Scouting Council which represents Northeast Mississippi. This year Scouts came from five states and eight Councils,” said Ben Pharr, director of the University’s Mississippi Center for Supercomputing Research and one of the event organizers.

The Merit Badge College represents the successful coming-together of the Scouting and University communities for a fun day of learning and new experiences. “It just makes sense to use the resources Ole Miss and Oxford have to offer these youth,” added Pharr.

The Scouts signed up for morning and afternoon merit badge classes. 19 different merit badges classes included: AI and Cybersecurity, Climbing, Aviation, Weather, Photography, Chess, Personal Fitness, Chemistry, Emergency Preparedness, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, and Environmental Science.

Instructors for the Merit Badge College were drawn from a wealth of talent and expertise found within the Oxford area and the University. Instructors included undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, and staff members. Dr. Jason Ritchie, a recipient of the Elsie M. Hood Outstanding Teacher Award, taught the Chemistry merit badge. Emmy-Winning Meteorologist and Tupelo area celebrity, Matt Laubhan, taught the Weather merit badge. Other instructors who gave of their time included local vets, a physician, pilots, an attorney, UM alumni, and area professionals.

An opening ceremony began the day for the Scouts. Cadets from the University’s Army ROTC presented the nation’s colors. Provost Noel Wilkin, the University’s Chief Academic Officer, welcomed the Scouts to the Ole Miss campus. In his remarks Wilkin, an Eagle Scout himself, urged the Scouts to live up to the scouting motto: “Be prepared.”

Gary Wilson, chair of the event, thanked the instructors for giving of their time. He noted that many of the instructors were still dealing with damage from Winter Storm Fern, but found the time to teach.

“For so many of these Scouts it may be the first opportunity that they have had to visit a college campus. It is a chance for the Scouts to get a feel for what it may be like to attend college…and Ole Miss is making a great first impression,” Wilson said.

Indeed, Scouts could be found going to classes in multiple University buildings across campus. The Scouts ate lunch at Rebel Market and attended classes in the Indoor Practice Facility at the Manning Center, the Duff Center STEM facility, the South Campus Rec Center, Bishop Hall, Coulter Hall, and the University/Oxford Airport.

Scouting America, formally Boy Scouts of America, is a premier youth leadership organization for girls and boys ages 11 to 18. The merit badge program is a core Scouting experience. Earning merit badges helps a Scout advance in rank and experience.

Merit badges introduce Scouts to a wide range of knowledge and skills including sports, crafts, and hobbies; outdoor skills; trades and future careers; citizenship; and STEM fields. More than 135 merit badges are available.

It was a successful day for the Scouts who attended the Merit Badge College and it was another successful day in the life of the University of Mississippi fulfilling its mission to foster learning.

Authored by Jason Bouldin, a local artist and scout leader.