How to help assist cleaning up Oxford, Lafayette County from storm

CLCK HERE TO SIGN UP TO ASSIST Winter Storm Fern brought a dangerous mix of ice, sleet, snow, and extreme cold, causing widespread damage. Hundreds of homes have been affected and many families are displaced as an arctic blast continues to sweep across Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana. Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief agency, is looking for volunteers to help with dealing with the mountain of work needed to dig out of the effects.

Location: Lafayette County, MS

Project Description: Volunteers will assist homeowners affected by recent Winter Storm Fern and will help in Jesus’ Name with debris cleanup and tree work. There will be opportunities for overnight and day volunteers. No skills are necessary prior to serving. Volunteers will be led and instructed by experienced team leads.

Length of Stay: Minimum stay of three days for overnight volunteers. Maximum stay of 2 weeks.

Schedule: Volunteers will work Monday through Saturday. At the beginning of a deployment, we work limited hours on Sundays.

Maximum Team Size: 15 (a team is made up of 2 or more individuals)

Minimum Age: Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age or older. Youth, ages 14-15, must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian and youth, ages 16-17, must be accompanied by an adult chaperone unless the team is registered as a youth group. Youth groups may serve with Samaritan’s Purse and are required to complete a Youth Leader Covenant. For Overnight volunteers, youth must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian or chaperone of the same gender, to provide the presence of an adult chaperone with them in the sleeping quarters. Please read more information about our Youth Policy in the FAQ section.

Local / Day Volunteers: If you are able to provide your own lodging and meals, we welcome you to serve for the day. Day volunteers must be registered prior to arrival. Please sign up using the “Day” option after selecting “Respond Now”. You will select the date you wish to serve, if space is available you will be approved for that date. Day volunteers may apply to serve a maximum of 7 days. If you wish to sign up for additional trips please complete a separate application. All individuals wishing to serve, including youth, must complete their own individual application. Once you are scheduled, please arrive at our orientation location, Christ Presbyterian Church of Oxford, 901 Sisk Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655. Volunteers will work Monday – Saturday with orientation taking place at 7:30am or 12:30pm, beginning Friday, January 30 at 12:30pm. Please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to orientation. Day volunteers will need to bring a bagged lunch, water, and hand sanitizer.

Additional Information: Volunteers are responsible for their own transportation to the site. Meals and sleeping quarters are provided for overnight volunteers. Volunteers need to bring twin size air mattress or cot, linens/sleeping bag, pillow, towels and personal hygiene items. Tools will be provided, and volunteers are welcome to bring their own tool belts and small hand tools. Volunteers should dress in long pants and sturdy boots or rubber boots. Tent camping or sleeping in vehicles will not be allowed at the host locations.