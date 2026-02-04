UCLA Decommit Trysten Shaw Reopens Recruitment

College football is currently in a recruiting dead period where contact between coaches and recruits are limited. That doesn’t mean the recruiting news stops, though.

Communication through calls, texts, emails, social media, etc. are still permissible and recruits are constantly updating their top schools. Some are even reopening their recruitments after previously committing to a school.

Mansfield Timberview wide receiver Trysten Shaw is one of them.

Shaw reopened his recruitment on Tuesday, backing off of his commitment to UCLA.

“After a long thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to De-commit and reopen my recruitment. Thank you UCLA for the opportunity,” Shaw said in a social media post.

Shaw is a consensus three-star receiver who checks in at 5-foot-10, 160-pounds is a Top 100 player with nearly 30 scholarship offers from small Texas schools like Stephen F. Austin and Texas State to big name programs such as Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss. He also runs track for his high school team, competing in the 300-meter hurdles.

He originally committed to UCLA last August and kept his commitment even after UCLA coach DeShaun Foster was fired early in the season. He even reaffirmed his commitment over the weekend during the Bruins’ junior day.

In today’s world of college football recruiting, the reason for Shaw’s decommitment could be any number of things. But it does open the possibility for Ole Miss to get back into his recruitment.

The current crop of Ole Miss wide receivers will look a lot different than last year. Ole Miss added Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill, Isaiah Spencer, Horatio Fields and Cameron Miller in the transfer portal to join Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Caleb Cunningham already at Ole Miss.

The Rebels also landed one of the biggest early signing day flips when Jase Mathews flipped from Auburn to Ole Miss.