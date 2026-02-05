Trinidad Chambliss’ Eligibility Now Hinges on Feb. 12 Court Hearing

If Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the Rebels’ starting quarterback in 2026, he’ll need to win his upcoming legal battle with the NCAA.

Late Wednesday night, the NCAA denied Chambliss’ appeal of its decision to not grant Chambliss an extra year of eligibility. It was the last chance for Chambliss to be allowed to play without relying on a state court.

Now, though, February 12 just became very important day for Ole Miss and its fans. That’s the day Chambliss’ preliminary injunction hearing is set to take place in Mississippi Chancery Court. Judge Robert Whitwell will hear the case next week in Pittsboro, Mississippi.

One of the best things about being a trial lawyer is all the wonderful places you get to visit. https://t.co/OBxYzezFEt pic.twitter.com/cyQkSdUrmT — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) February 5, 2026

Chambliss sued the NCAA earlier this month, filing a lawsuit in the Chancery Court of Lafayette County, Mississippi, requesting preliminary and permanent injunctions that would allow him to play a final season for the Rebels.

For it’s part, Ole Miss is still standing behind Chambliss in his fight to play in 2026 and released the following statement:

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts. The NCAA staff and the subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions. Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approached at the NCAA staff level.

Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Statement from Ole Miss Athletics. 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/3ChGgW0YHb — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 5, 2026

Chambliss’ waiver case centers around respiratory issues he dealt with as a sophomore in 2022 at Ferris State. After the quarterback’s initial filing, the NCAA requested medical notes proving he was dealing with the issues during the season. He didn’t play in the 2022 season due to the issues.

Chambliss’ attorney, Tom Mars, previously told ESPN that Ole Miss officials provided 91 pages of medical records to the NCAA. In a supporting letter to the NCAA, Chambliss’ doctor wrote the quarterback suffered “recurrent throat infections, poor sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and exercise-related airway discomfort” throughout the 2022-23 academic year.

Division II schools aren’t required to maintain the same level of documentation as Division I programs. Practice logs have been at the forefront of the appeal process, as the NCAA argues that Chambliss’ presence at practice meant participation. It’s standard for injured players to attend practice. It put the burden on Ferris State to have thorough practice participation reports from that season — not a typical item at that level.