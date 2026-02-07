How to Watch Ole Miss Men’s Basketball at Texas

For Ole Miss, Saturday is about walking into a building where the margins disappear fast.

The Rebels head to Austin to face a Texas team that’s been wildly inconsistent on paper but brutally consistent in how it tests opponents with pace, physicality, and depth.

Records won’t matter much inside the Moody Center; discipline and endurance will, and Ole Miss will need both to keep this one from getting away early.

Here’s everything to know about the game.

The Opponent: Texas

Texas arrives as one of the SEC’s great contradictions.

The Longhorns have already stacked wins at No. 12 Alabama, No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Georgia, plus victories over Oklahoma and South Carolina. However, they’ve also lost to Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M in SEC play.

They’ve been unpredictable, but never unthreatening, and their metrics back that up: 38th in the NET, 33rd in KenPom, and trending like a group that’s far better than its record suggests.

The identity starts with Dailyn Swain, the do‑everything wing who followed Sean Miller from Xavier and has become the engine of Texas’ offense. Swain’s 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game lead the team, but the numbers only tell part of it. He’s shooting nearly 58 percent from the field, has knocked down 20 threes, and his 42 steals put him among the SEC’s most disruptive defenders.

Inside, Matas Vokietaitis gives the Longhorns a second star and a completely different problem to solve. The 6‑foot‑10 center averages 14.9 points per game and lives at the free‑throw line, ranking among the nation’s best in both attempts (179) and makes (124).

Miller’s first Texas team reflects his fingerprints already: physical, efficient, and relentless in transition. The Longhorns rank top‑30 nationally in points per game (85.5), fastbreak scoring (15.3), field‑goal percentage (49.2), and rebound margin (+9.2). They also get to the line at an elite rate (27 attempts per game, fifth‑most in the country) and convert 20 of them on average.

For an opponent, that means two things: Texas will test your discipline, and they’ll test your depth.

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Texas

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-11, 3-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (14-9, 5-5 sEC)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 9-7

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 72, Texas 69 (January 29, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 25 Tennessee, 84-66

Last time out, Longhorns: def. South Carolina, 84-75

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 14 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.3 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 84 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 25 (1.1 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 26 (1.2 avg.)

Texas Top Performers

Points: Dailyn Swain, 17.7 ppg

Rebounds: Dailyn Swain, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Dailyn Swain, 78 (3.4 avg.)

Steals: Dailyn Swain, 42 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Matas Vokietaitis, 20 (0.8 avg.)

Ole Miss

All available.

Texas

Doubtful

#23 Lassina Traore

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +8.5 (-102)

Texas: -8.5 (-120

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +365

Texas: -490

Total

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)