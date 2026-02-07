Ole Miss Comes Agonizingly Close, Falls Late at Texas

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard’s return to Austin came painfully close to becoming the kind of night people talk about for years. For a few minutes, it felt like the Rebels were about to flip his old arena on its head.

They had no business being in that position after the way the game opened.

Texas lived at the free‑throw line early, Ole Miss opened 1-of-8 from the field, and the Longhorns’ 14-0 first‑half burst pushed the margin to 18. But the Rebels clawed back, trimming the deficit to 37-25 at halftime and planting the first seeds of doubt inside the Moody Center.

Then came the surge that changed everything.

Ole Miss opened the second half hitting its first five shots, flying around for loose balls, beating Texas down the floor, and shooting a video‑game‑level 80 percent deep into the period.

When the Rebels grabbed their first lead with 12:20 left, it felt like Beard’s homecoming might turn into a storybook heist.

Instead, it became a reminder of how thin the margin is for a team desperate for a spark.

Tied 68-68 with 2:43 remaining, Ole Miss had the game exactly where it wanted it. And then the bottom fell out. The Rebels didn’t score again. Texas closed on a 14-0 run, turning a potential signature win into a 79-68 gut punch.

For a team riding a five‑game losing streak and clinging to the faintest hopes of staying in the NCAA Tournament conversation, this was the kind of opportunity that couldn’t slip away.

Ole Miss had the momentum, the emotion, and the moment. It just didn’t have the finish.

Now Beard and the Rebels are left searching for answers, knowing they were a few possessions away from rewriting the night—and maybe their season.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Eduardo Klafke, 16

Rebounds: Eduardo Klafke/Patton Pinkins, 6

Assists: Eduardo Klafke/Augusto Cassia, 3

Steals: AJ Storr, 3

Blocks: Four players with one.

Next Up

Ole Miss will look to end its five-game losing streak when Alabama comes to Oxford on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide will be coming off of the hardwood edition of the Iron Bowl rivalry later Saturday.