Klafke Shines as Ole Miss Nearly Pulls Off Comeback at Texas

Ole Miss men’s basketball would rather have an actual win than a moral victory against Texas, but an 18-point deficit is hard to overcome.

The Rebels nearly did it though against Texas, opening the second half on a 6-0 run and making 11-of-12 free throws from late in the first half to early in the second half.

Eventually, Ole Miss would retake the lead thanks to Eduardo Klafke’s three-pointer at the 12:20-mark of the half. But we know how the story ends, with Ole Miss ending the game on a three-minute scoring drought.

The moral victory part comes from coming back from the 18-point deficit to take a lead and from the play of Klafke.

“I’m really proud of Eduardo,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said in the post-game press conference. “He’s still a young player in college basketball—a sophomore. He was one of the only freshmen in the SEC last year who played in the rotation and appeared in every game. I was really proud of him today.”

Klafke ended Saturday’s 79-68 loss to Texas with a team-high 16 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

“I have a lot of respect for our players and the way we played in the second half, especially this guy to my left (Klafke),” Beard said. “He played like an absolute warrior. He rebounded the ball, took care of it, played with great courage, and was as vocal as I’ve ever seen Eduardo Klapke during a game. So, a lot of respect for him.”

Klafke’s most impactful moments came in the second half as the Rebels rallied to retake the lead. He was 5-of-7 on field goals in the second half and was one of three players to play the entire second half.

“There’s no secret. We just kept fighting,” the Brazilian native said about the comeback. “Like coach said in the locker room—keep fighting, keep fighting, keep fighting. Winning the four-minute games. That’s it.”

The Longhorns’ coaching staff provided some extra motivation during the game, telling their players Klafke couldn’t dribble.

“I heard it. I don’t know his name. Personally, last year I had a role, and this year I got tired of the narrative that I’m just a ball mover,” Klafke said. “My whole life I’ve been a scorer. Back in Brazil I was averaging 25 or 30. I’m just trying to adapt, and a game like this means a lot. But it doesn’t mean anything if we didn’t get the win.”

Unfortunately, the Rebels didn’t get the win and now they return home to prepare for Alabama.

“Coach always talks about the next game on the schedule being the most important. It doesn’t matter where it is or who it’s against,” Klafke said. “I think we’re the first team in SEC history to play four or five road games in a row, but it doesn’t matter to us. We’re going to play the same way anywhere.”